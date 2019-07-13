Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (GLNG) Holder Hite Hedge Asset Management Upped Its Position; Garmin LTD (GRMN) Stock Price Rose While Lapides Asset Management Has Cut by $755,252 Its Holding

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (GLNG) by 77.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc bought 447,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.02 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.58 million, up from 575,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $18.57. About 574,493 shares traded. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 43.41% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 19/03/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – GRAHAM ROBJOHNS WILL STEP DOWN AS CEO OF GOLAR PARTNERS AND TAKE UP ROLE OF CFO AND DEPUTY CEO OF GOLAR LNG; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT CREATES OBLIGATIONS ON CO TO PROGRESS FEED WORK, BE READY FOR VESSEL CONVERSION FROM JULY 1 ONWARDS; 31/05/2018 – REG-GOLAR LNG LIMITED INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2018; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR NAMES BRIAN TIENZO CEO, CFO OF GOLAR LNG PARTNERS; 16/04/2018 – First LNG shipment from Cameroon delayed until late April -spokesman; 16/04/2018 – FIRST LNG SHIPMENT FROM PERENCO’S FLOATING EXPORT PLANT IN CAMEROON DELAYED UNTIL LATE APRIL -SPOKESMAN; 19/04/2018 – Golar LNG enters into a Preliminary Agreement and exchanges Heads of Terms for an FLNG vessel for Phase 1A of the Greater Tortu; 12/03/2018 – Angelina Rascouët: New African LNG supplier on the block: welcome Cameroon. That’s after Perenco/Golar LNG project started; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG: GOLAR LNG IN A PRELIM PACT, EXCHANGES HEADS OF TERMS; 19/04/2018 – REG-Golar LNG enters into a Preliminary Agreement and exchanges Heads of Terms for an FLNG vessel for Phase 1A of the Greater Tortue / Ahmeyim Project, West Africa

Lapides Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) by 32.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc sold 8,782 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, down from 26,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Garmin Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $79.79. About 679,416 shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 33.07% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 01/05/2018 – Garmin® Health Collaborates with the University of Kansas Medical Center on Innovative Digital Health Research; 23/05/2018 – Garmin® introduces the G3000H integrated flight deck to the Part 27 VFR/IFR turbine helicopter market; 02/05/2018 – Garmin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 56C; 16/05/2018 – Wirecard Joins Forces With Garmin® to Provide Garmin Smartwatch Owners a Fully Digital Payment Experience Through Its Flagship Product boon; 04/05/2018 – Garmin Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 11; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN RMAINTAINS 2018 FORECAST FOR REVENUE, PRO FORMA EPS; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 520 Plus — a GPS cycling computer with advanced navigation and connected features; 18/04/2018 – The Varia™ RTL510 rearview radar from Garmin® helps cyclists stand out, day or night and on any ride; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN 1Q REV. $711M, EST. $669.0M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 26 investors sold GRMN shares while 133 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 80.85 million shares or 0.32% more from 80.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Invest Advsr Inc reported 0.26% stake. Garrison Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 6,693 shares stake. Cibc Asset Mngmt has 11,143 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 1.41M shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Co has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). American Century Companies Incorporated has 138,737 shares. Denali Advsrs Limited Company invested 1.45% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Select Equity Ltd Partnership invested 0% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Guardian Life Ins Communications Of America reported 349 shares stake. Regions has 0% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 175 shares. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp reported 6,460 shares. Smithfield Tru Communications reported 55 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). 10,938 are owned by Kbc Group Inc Nv. Citigroup holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 332,091 shares.

Analysts await Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, up 1.01% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.99 per share. GRMN’s profit will be $189.85 million for 19.95 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Garmin Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.99% EPS growth.

Lapides Asset Management Llc, which manages about $912.08 million and $264.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare I (NYSE:PBH) by 29,200 shares to 151,300 shares, valued at $4.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 28,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY).

