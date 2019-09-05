Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (Call) (GLNG) Valuation Declined While Luxor Capital Group LP Trimmed Its Stake; Broadfin Capital Has Lifted Its Stake in Heron Therapeutics (Call) (HRTX) by $6.74 Million as Stock Price Declined

Broadfin Capital Llc increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (Call) (HRTX) by 235.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc bought 280,706 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.75% . The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.78M, up from 119,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.48B market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $18.49. About 416,450 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 51.22% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 19/04/2018 – Heron’s Drilling Delivers Massive Sulphide lntercepts at G2 and Lisa Lenses; 10/04/2018 – FDA: Warning Letter – Blue Heron Bakery; 21/03/2018 – INFORM P LYKOS SA LYKr.AT SAYS WINS MANAGEMENT OF HERON’S CUSTOMERS’ BILLS SINCE MARCH 1ST; 19/03/2018 – Heron Therapeutics: HTX-011 Achieved All Primary and Key Secondary Endpoints; 19/03/2018 – HERON: HTX-011 ACHIEVED ALL PRIMARY & KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 11/04/2018 – Mylan to Leverage its World-Class Scientific Platform to Develop a Novel Delivery for Meloxicam, a Non-Opioid Pain Medication; 07/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Receipt of Issue Notifications for Three New Patents for IV Meloxicam; 26/03/2018 – Heron Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – HERON RESOURCES -CONTRACTS REGARDING PROVISION OF EQUIPMENT SUPPLY AND MINING SERVICES AT ITS WOODLAWN ZINC-COPPER PROJECT; 10/05/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 AND RECENT CORPORATE PROGRESS

Luxor Capital Group Lp decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (Call) (GLNG) by 28.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luxor Capital Group Lp sold 523,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% . The hedge fund held 1.33 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.98M, down from 1.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luxor Capital Group Lp who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.04% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $11.85. About 2.02M shares traded or 70.81% up from the average. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 19/03/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT BRIAN TIENZO WILL STEP DOWN AS CFO OF GOLAR AND WILL TAKE UP POSITION OF CEO AND CFO OF GOLAR LNG PARTNERS; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – LOOKING FURTHER AHEAD, A 9-MONTH DELAY TO START-UP OF 13.2MTPA FREEPORT LNG PLANT HAS BEEN CONFIRMED; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG 1Q OPER REV. $66.2M, EST. $68.9M; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG Limited Interim Results for the period ended 31 March 2018; 11/05/2018 – GLOBAL LNG-June prices slip on healthy supply; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR NAMES BRIAN TIENZO CEO, CFO OF GOLAR LNG PARTNERS; 12/03/2018 – Angelina Rascouët: New African LNG supplier on the block: welcome Cameroon. That’s after Perenco/Golar LNG project started; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR POWER REACHES FINL CLOSING ON 1.5GW SERGIPE POWER PROJECT; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG SAYS TOTAL PROJECT CAPEX TO BE ABOUT $1.74B; 19/04/2018 – Golar Power Reaches Fincl Closing on 1.5GW Sergipe Power Project

More notable recent Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Are Buying Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) – Yahoo News” on December 10, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Financial Exchange Stock Talk: J Mintzmyer On Tellurian And Golar LNG – Seeking Alpha” published on January 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Stocks Likely to Win Big on Earnings This Week – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 29, 2019 : TD, DG, DLTR, BBY, BURL, SAFM, TECD, HAIN, PDCO, GLNG, ANF, MEI – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Analysts await Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.23 EPS, down 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. After $-0.62 actual EPS reported by Golar LNG Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -62.90% EPS growth.

Luxor Capital Group Lp, which manages about $10.73 billion and $2.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Meet Group Inc by 1.96 million shares to 11.86 million shares, valued at $59.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 1.26 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.04 million shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Broadfin Capital Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $484.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teligent Inc New by 832,400 shares to 1.99 million shares, valued at $2.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 364,886 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 355,714 shares, and cut its stake in Intersect Ent Inc (NASDAQ:XENT).