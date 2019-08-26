Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (Call) (GLNG) Share Price Declined While Luxor Capital Group LP Cut Position; Dillon & Associates Has Decreased Its Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A (CTSH) Position by $591,480 as Market Valuation Declined

Dillon & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A (CTSH) by 14.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dillon & Associates Inc sold 8,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 50,192 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.61M, down from 58,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $60.02. About 807,178 shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Rev $16.05B-$16.3B; 16/04/2018 – COGNIZANT AND A CONSORTIUM OF INDIAN LIFE INSURERS ANNOUNCED THAT THEY HAVE DEVELOPED A BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTION TO FACILITATE CROSS-COMPANY DATA-SHARING; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Acquires Hedera Consulting, A Belgian Advisory And Analytics Company; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT SAYS HIGH COURT LIFTS ATTACHMENT OF CTSH ACCOUNTS; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Cuts 2018 Adjusted EPS View on Higher-Than-Expected Tax Rate; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q EPS 88c; 22/03/2018 – Cognizant And General Assembly To Launch No-Cost Digital Engineering Education Program; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTSH); 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – DURING QTR, REPATRIATED $2 BLN OF EARNINGS THAT WERE AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM – CONF CALL

Luxor Capital Group Lp decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (Call) (GLNG) by 28.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luxor Capital Group Lp sold 523,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% . The hedge fund held 1.33 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.98 million, down from 1.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luxor Capital Group Lp who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.73% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $12.79. About 427,873 shares traded. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – LOOKING FURTHER AHEAD, A 9-MONTH DELAY TO START-UP OF 13.2MTPA FREEPORT LNG PLANT HAS BEEN CONFIRMED; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR PARTNERS SAYS GRAHAM ROBJOHNS TO STEP DOWN AS CEO; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR NAMES BRIAN TIENZO CEO, CFO OF GOLAR LNG PARTNERS; 19/03/2018 – GRAHAM ROBJOHNS TO BECOME CFO, DEPUTY CEO OF GOLAR LNG; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG 1Q OPER REV. $66.2M, EST. $68.9M; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG: Graham Robjohns Will Step Dn as CEO of Golar Partners, Named CFO and Deputy CEO of Golar LNG; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG SAYS TOTAL PROJECT CAPEX TO BE ABOUT $1.74B; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG: Brian Tienzo Will Step Dn as CFO of Golar, Named CEO and CFO of Golar LNG Partners; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR POWER REACHES FINL CLOSING ON 1.5GW SERGIPE POWER PROJECT

Dillon & Associates Inc, which manages about $242.35 million and $307.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 7,320 shares to 11,383 shares, valued at $1.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson And Company (NYSE:BDX) by 5,152 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,287 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 19,391 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Moreover, Aviva Public Limited Liability Corporation has 0.2% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0.39% or 1.61 million shares. Brighton Jones Limited Com invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Cibc Asset Mngmt reported 83,769 shares. Enterprise Service holds 0.13% or 8,356 shares in its portfolio. Ancora Advisors Limited Company reported 32,479 shares. The California-based Weatherly Asset Mgmt LP has invested 0.05% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 26,451 are owned by Mufg Americas. San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) accumulated 0.05% or 1,458 shares. Advisor Limited holds 0.12% or 12,736 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd invested 0.57% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 340 shares. Victory Cap Management invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). The Illinois-based Oak Ridge Invests Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.54% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity.

