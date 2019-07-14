Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (Call) (GLNG) Holder Luxor Capital Group LP Has Cut Its Holding as Valuation Declined; Mig Capital Holding in Cogent Communications Hldgs (CCOI) Has Boosted by $6.15 Million as Shares Rose

Mig Capital Llc increased its stake in Cogent Communications Hldgs (CCOI) by 12.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc bought 113,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 989,801 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.70 million, up from 876,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Cogent Communications Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $62.93. About 128,090 shares traded. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) has risen 16.64% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CCOI News: 24/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 09/03/2018 – DJ Symbol for Cogent Holdings Ltd. (KJ9.SG) Now CSCMY; 09/03/2018 DJ Symbol for Cogent Holdings Ltd. (KJ9.SG) Now F83.SG; 29/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – COGENT COMMS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $44.2M, EST. $44.1M; 03/05/2018 – COGENT COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.15; 10/05/2018 – AgreeYa Solutions to Showcase Cogent 5.3 at 2018 NCBA Spring Conference; 03/05/2018 – COGENT COMMS 1Q EPS 15C, EST. 14C; 22/03/2018 – Cogent Reports: Active Managers on Shaky Ground in the Institutional Market; 03/05/2018 – Cogent Communications Raises Dividend to 52c

Luxor Capital Group Lp decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (Call) (GLNG) by 28.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luxor Capital Group Lp sold 523,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.33 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.98 million, down from 1.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luxor Capital Group Lp who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.88B market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $18.57. About 574,493 shares traded. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 43.41% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT CREATES OBLIGATIONS ON CO TO PROGRESS FEED WORK, BE READY FOR VESSEL CONVERSION FROM JULY 1 ONWARDS; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – GRAHAM ROBJOHNS WILL STEP DOWN AS CEO OF GOLAR PARTNERS AND TAKE UP ROLE OF CFO AND DEPUTY CEO OF GOLAR LNG; 19/04/2018 – REG-Golar Power reaches Financial Closing on 1.5GW Sergipe Power Project; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG – SEASONAL SOFTENING OF SHIPPING MARKET WAS ANTICIPATED AND WILL NEGATIVELY IMPACT 2Q 2018 TCE, EXPECTED TO BE AROUND HALF 1Q 2018 LEVELS; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG: Graham Robjohns Will Step Dn as CEO of Golar Partners, Named CFO and Deputy CEO of Golar LNG; 31/05/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Dividend information; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – GOLAR’S SHARE OF ANNUAL EBITDA FROM EFFECTIVE INTEREST IN POWER STATION AND FSRU IS EXPECTED TO BE AROUND $100 MLN; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR; 12/03/2018 – Angelina Rascouët: New African LNG supplier on the block: welcome Cameroon. That’s after Perenco/Golar LNG project started; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT ALSO INCLUDES AN OPTION, BUT NOT AN OBLIGATION, FOR BP ON A SECOND FLNG VESSEL

Analysts await Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.27 EPS, up 28.95% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.38 per share. After $-0.37 actual EPS reported by Golar LNG Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.03% EPS growth.

Luxor Capital Group Lp, which manages about $10.73 billion and $2.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Meet Group Inc by 1.96M shares to 11.86 million shares, valued at $59.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waitr Hldgs Inc by 695,195 shares in the quarter, for a total of 845,195 shares, and has risen its stake in Huya Inc.

More notable recent Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Dividend Investors Getting More Than They Bargained For With Golar LNG Limited’s (NASDAQ:GLNG) Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Golar LNG (GLNG) Up 1.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on March 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Lithia Motors Inc (LAD) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Will High Costs Hurt Golar LNG’s (GLNG) Earnings in Q4? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: February 25, 2019.

More notable recent Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Cogent Communications CEO poised to buy Tysons site – Washington – Washington Business Journal” on May 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cogent Communications, CEO’s Diligence Is Unlikely To Offset The Decline Of Its Core Business – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 27, 2017.