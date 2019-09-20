Golar LNG Limited (GLNG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) and Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG). The two are both Shipping companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golar LNG Limited 18 2.55 N/A -2.49 0.00 Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. 2 0.45 N/A -0.47 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Golar LNG Limited and Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golar LNG Limited 0.00% -14% -5.1% Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. 0.00% 4% 1.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.68 beta means Golar LNG Limited’s volatility is 32.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.’s 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.97 beta.

Liquidity

Golar LNG Limited’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Golar LNG Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Golar LNG Limited and Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Golar LNG Limited 0 0 2 3.00 Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Golar LNG Limited’s average target price is $24.5, while its potential upside is 86.45%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Golar LNG Limited and Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.2% and 76.9% respectively. 46.5% are Golar LNG Limited’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.4% of Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Golar LNG Limited -6.1% -7.68% -12% -23.93% -34.85% -22.15% Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. -1.52% 3.17% 3.17% 4.28% -45.98% 17.47%

For the past year Golar LNG Limited had bearish trend while Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. beats Golar LNG Limited.

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, liquefaction, and trading of LNG. The company operates through Vessel Operations, LNG Trading, FLNG, and Power segments. It is involved in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects. As of April 24, 2017, the company, together with the fleet of Golar Partners and Golar Power, owns and manages a fleet of 26 vessels comprising 7 FSRUs and 19 LNG carriers. Golar LNG Limited was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States. At December 31, 2016, the company owned or operated a fleet of 24 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons. Its customers comprise independent oil traders, refinery operators, and U.S. and international government entities. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.