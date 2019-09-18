Golar LNG Limited (GLNG)’s Financial Results Comparing With DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Both Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) and DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DHT) compete on a level playing field in the Shipping industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golar LNG Limited 18 2.58 N/A -2.49 0.00 DHT Holdings Inc. 5 1.81 N/A -0.14 0.00

In table 1 we can see Golar LNG Limited and DHT Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) and DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DHT)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golar LNG Limited 0.00% -14% -5.1% DHT Holdings Inc. 0.00% -2.3% -1.1%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.68 shows that Golar LNG Limited is 32.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, DHT Holdings Inc. has beta of 0.58 which is 42.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Golar LNG Limited has a Current Ratio of 0.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, DHT Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. DHT Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Golar LNG Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Golar LNG Limited and DHT Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Golar LNG Limited 0 0 2 3.00 DHT Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 86.17% for Golar LNG Limited with consensus price target of $24.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 85.2% of Golar LNG Limited shares and 45.1% of DHT Holdings Inc. shares. 46.5% are Golar LNG Limited’s share held by insiders. Competitively, DHT Holdings Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Golar LNG Limited -6.1% -7.68% -12% -23.93% -34.85% -22.15% DHT Holdings Inc. -8.87% -4.07% 4.24% 40.2% 30.79% 44.13%

For the past year Golar LNG Limited has -22.15% weaker performance while DHT Holdings Inc. has 44.13% stronger performance.

Summary

DHT Holdings Inc. beats Golar LNG Limited on 5 of the 8 factors.

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, liquefaction, and trading of LNG. The company operates through Vessel Operations, LNG Trading, FLNG, and Power segments. It is involved in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects. As of April 24, 2017, the company, together with the fleet of Golar Partners and Golar Power, owns and manages a fleet of 26 vessels comprising 7 FSRUs and 19 LNG carriers. Golar LNG Limited was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

DHT Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 21, 2017, its fleet consisted of 21 crude oil tankers, including 19 very large crude carriers and 2 Aframax tankers. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.