Golar LNG Limited (GLNG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) and Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) compete against each other in the Shipping sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golar LNG Limited 18 2.26 N/A -2.49 0.00 Costamare Inc. 5 1.54 N/A 0.26 23.37

Table 1 highlights Golar LNG Limited and Costamare Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Golar LNG Limited and Costamare Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golar LNG Limited 0.00% -14% -5.1% Costamare Inc. 0.00% 2.2% 1%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.68 beta means Golar LNG Limited’s volatility is 32.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Costamare Inc.’s beta is 2.13 which is 113.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.5 and 0.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Golar LNG Limited. Its rival Costamare Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Costamare Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Golar LNG Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Golar LNG Limited and Costamare Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Golar LNG Limited 0 0 2 3.00 Costamare Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Golar LNG Limited has an average price target of $24.5, and a 110.48% upside potential. On the other hand, Costamare Inc.’s potential upside is 17.25% and its consensus price target is $7. The information presented earlier suggests that Golar LNG Limited looks more robust than Costamare Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Golar LNG Limited and Costamare Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.2% and 25.6% respectively. Golar LNG Limited’s share held by insiders are 46.5%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 77.9% of Costamare Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Golar LNG Limited -6.1% -7.68% -12% -23.93% -34.85% -22.15% Costamare Inc. 3.61% 13.56% 0.67% 20.36% -12.23% 37.36%

For the past year Golar LNG Limited had bearish trend while Costamare Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Costamare Inc. beats Golar LNG Limited on 6 of the 9 factors.

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, liquefaction, and trading of LNG. The company operates through Vessel Operations, LNG Trading, FLNG, and Power segments. It is involved in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects. As of April 24, 2017, the company, together with the fleet of Golar Partners and Golar Power, owns and manages a fleet of 26 vessels comprising 7 FSRUs and 19 LNG carriers. Golar LNG Limited was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Costamare Inc. owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 10, 2017, it had a fleet of 69 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 456,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 64 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 415,000 TEU; and 5 newbuild vessels aggregating approximately 41,000 TEU. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.