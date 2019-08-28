Golar LNG Limited (GLNG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC)

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) and Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) have been rivals in the Shipping for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golar LNG Limited 19 2.73 N/A -2.49 0.00 Ardmore Shipping Corporation 7 0.88 N/A -1.42 0.00

In table 1 we can see Golar LNG Limited and Ardmore Shipping Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Golar LNG Limited and Ardmore Shipping Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golar LNG Limited 0.00% -14% -5.1% Ardmore Shipping Corporation 0.00% -13.2% -5.6%

Risk & Volatility

Golar LNG Limited has a 0.68 beta, while its volatility is 32.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Ardmore Shipping Corporation has beta of 1.18 which is 18.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Golar LNG Limited is 0.5 while its Current Ratio is 0.5. Meanwhile, Ardmore Shipping Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Ardmore Shipping Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Golar LNG Limited.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Golar LNG Limited and Ardmore Shipping Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Golar LNG Limited 0 0 3 3.00 Ardmore Shipping Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Golar LNG Limited’s upside potential currently stands at 93.95% and an $25 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Golar LNG Limited and Ardmore Shipping Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 85.2% and 95.8%. Golar LNG Limited’s share held by insiders are 46.5%. Comparatively, 0.37% are Ardmore Shipping Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Golar LNG Limited -6.1% -7.68% -12% -23.93% -34.85% -22.15% Ardmore Shipping Corporation -4.55% -12.83% -0.14% 31.31% 5.61% 57.17%

For the past year Golar LNG Limited had bearish trend while Ardmore Shipping Corporation had bullish trend.

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, liquefaction, and trading of LNG. The company operates through Vessel Operations, LNG Trading, FLNG, and Power segments. It is involved in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects. As of April 24, 2017, the company, together with the fleet of Golar Partners and Golar Power, owns and manages a fleet of 26 vessels comprising 7 FSRUs and 19 LNG carriers. Golar LNG Limited was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals through product and chemical tankers worldwide. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 27 vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.