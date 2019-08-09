Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) Reaches $13.47 52-Week Low; Barnes Group Inc. (B) Had 1 Bulls

The stock of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) hit a new 52-week low and has $12.53 target or 7.00% below today’s $13.47 share price. The 9 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $1.31B company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 9 by Barchart.com. If the $12.53 price target is reached, the company will be worth $91.49M less. The stock decreased 4.40% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $13.47. About 374,196 shares traded. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 12/03/2018 – Angelina Rascouët: New African LNG supplier on the block: welcome Cameroon. That’s after Perenco/Golar LNG project started; 18/05/2018 – Golar’s Cameroon LNG project ships first cargo – sources, data; 19/04/2018 – Golar LNG enters into a Preliminary Agreement and exchanges Heads of Terms for an FLNG vessel for Phase 1A of the Greater Tortue / Ahmeyim Project, West Africa; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG – SEASONAL SOFTENING OF SHIPPING MARKET WAS ANTICIPATED AND WILL NEGATIVELY IMPACT 2Q 2018 TCE, EXPECTED TO BE AROUND HALF 1Q 2018 LEVELS; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – GRAHAM ROBJOHNS WILL STEP DOWN AS CEO OF GOLAR PARTNERS AND TAKE UP ROLE OF CFO AND DEPUTY CEO OF GOLAR LNG; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG SAYS TOTAL PROJECT CAPEX TO BE ABOUT $1.74B; 19/04/2018 – Golar Power reaches Financial Closing on 1.5GW Sergipe Power Project; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG SAYS CELSE TO RECEIVE $1.34B UNDER PROJECT FINANCING; 19/04/2018 – Golar Power Reaches Fincl Closing on 1.5GW Sergipe Power Project; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS GOLAR AND OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR THE PROJECT

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas company, engages in the transportation, regasification, liquefaction, and trading of LNG. The company has market cap of $1.31 billion. The firm operates through Vessel Operations, LNG Trading, FLNG, and Power divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It is involved in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

Analysts await Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.33 EPS, up 13.16% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.38 per share. After $-0.37 actual EPS reported by Golar LNG Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.81% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Golar LNG Limited had 5 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Monday, March 4. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 26. The stock of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Cowen & Co.

The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $45.25. About 53,159 shares traded. Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) has declined 21.71% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical B News: 27/04/2018 – Barnes Group 1Q Net $38.8M; 27/04/2018 – Barnes Group 1Q EPS 72c; 04/05/2018 – BARNES GROUP BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 16C/SHR FROM 14C, EST. 15C; 21/04/2018 DJ Barnes Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (B); 27/04/2018 – Barnes Group Sees 2018 Sales Growth of 5%-6%; 04/05/2018 – Barnes Group Raises Dividend to 16c; 27/04/2018 – Barnes Group Sees 2018 EPS $3.03-EPS $3.15; 27/04/2018 – BARNES GROUP INC B.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 5 TO 6 PCT; 04/05/2018 – Barnes Group Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 27/04/2018 – BARNES GROUP INC SEES 2018 ORGANIC SALES GROWTH OF 3% TO 4%

Since February 27, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $66,822 activity. Another trade for 35 shares valued at $1,896 was bought by MANGUM MYLLE H. BENANAV GARY G bought $2,130 worth of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) on Friday, March 8. Hipple Richard J also bought $58,826 worth of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) shares.