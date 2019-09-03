Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) Reaches $11.30 Yearly Low; salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Had 27 Bulls

Among 28 analysts covering Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), 27 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 96% are positive. Salesforce.com has $200 highest and $160 lowest target. $184.04’s average target is 19.99% above currents $153.38 stock price. Salesforce.com had 47 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, August 23 with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Friday, August 23 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research given on Friday, August 23. Wedbush maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $192 target in Tuesday, March 5 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Macquarie Research. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Barclays Capital. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, March 5. Robert W. Baird maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy”. Societe Generale maintained the shares of CRM in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. See salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) latest ratings:

23/08/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy Old Target: $165.0000 New Target: $171.0000 Maintain

23/08/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy Old Target: $175.0000 New Target: $185.0000 Maintain

23/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $178.0000 New Target: $180.0000 Maintain

23/08/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Rating: Outperform Old Target: $184.0000 New Target: $190.0000 Maintain

23/08/2019 Broker: JMP Securities Rating: Market Outperform Old Target: $178.0000 New Target: $191.0000 Maintain

23/08/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: $181.0000 New Target: $200.0000 Maintain

23/08/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy Old Target: $185.0000 New Target: $195.0000 Maintain

23/08/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: $185.0000 New Target: $188.0000 Maintain

23/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: $182.0000 New Target: $184.0000 Maintain

23/08/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy Old Target: $189.0000 New Target: $195.0000 Maintain

The stock of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) hit a new 52-week low and has $10.62 target or 6.00% below today’s $11.30 share price. The 9 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $1.31 billion company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 3 by Barchart.com. If the $10.62 price target is reached, the company will be worth $78.66M less. The stock decreased 3.54% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $11.3. About 1.07 million shares traded. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 19/03/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT BRIAN TIENZO WILL STEP DOWN AS CFO OF GOLAR AND WILL TAKE UP POSITION OF CEO AND CFO OF GOLAR LNG PARTNERS; 31/05/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Dividend information; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – TOTAL PROJECT CAPEX INCLUDING TAXES AND FINANCING COSTS IS ESTIMATED AT US$1.740 BLN; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG SAYS CELSE TO RECEIVE $1.34B UNDER PROJECT FINANCING; 06/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Golar LNG $GLNG Share Price; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – CELSE, THE PROJECT COMPANY 50% CONTROLLED BY GOLAR POWER, WILL RECEIVE US$1.340 BLN UNDER NON-RECOURSE PROJECT FINANCING STRUCTURE; 19/04/2018 – Golar LNG enters into a Preliminary Agreement and exchanges Heads of Terms for an FLNG vessel for Phase 1A of the Greater Tortue / Ahmeyim Project, West Africa; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT; 11/05/2018 – GLOBAL LNG-June prices slip on healthy supply

Salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company has market cap of $130.86 billion. The firm offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through relationship intelligence, and collaborate around sales on desktop and mobile devices, as well as solutions for partner relationship management. It has a 127.39 P/E ratio. It also provides Service Cloud, which enables companies to deliver personalized customer service and support, as well as connects their service agents with clients on various devices; and Marketing Cloud to plan, personalize, and optimize one-to-one customer interactions.

The stock decreased 1.72% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $153.38. About 1.63 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 09/05/2018 – Ideal Tool Group Taps Former Apex Tool Group Director to Lead Salesforce; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Results Should See a Boost From Robust Tech Spending — Earnings Preview; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Updates Prior 1Q, FY19 Guidance; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce quarterly revenue rises 25.4 pct; 28/03/2018 – Vlocity Announces Industry Cloud Continuous Delivery™ Solutions for Salesforce, Powered by Copado; 20/03/2018 – Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 06/03/2018 – SAP CEO SAYS HIS “FOCUS IS NOW BIG TIME ON CRM”; TAKES AIM AT RIVALS SALESFORCE.COM AND ORACLE; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-SALESFORCE.COM INC IN ADVANCED TALKS TO BUY MULESOFT INC; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce to Acquire MuleSoft for Enterprise Value of $6.5B; 22/05/2018 – Salesforce’s new San Francisco headquarters is officially open. Here’s a view from the top floor

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold salesforce.com, inc. shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 3 analysts covering Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Golar LNG Limited has $2700 highest and $22 lowest target. $25’s average target is 121.24% above currents $11.3 stock price. Golar LNG Limited had 4 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, August 21 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) rating on Monday, March 4. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $26 target. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Tuesday, June 25.

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas company, engages in the transportation, regasification, liquefaction, and trading of LNG. The company has market cap of $1.31 billion. The firm operates through Vessel Operations, LNG Trading, FLNG, and Power divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It is involved in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

Analysts await Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, down 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. After $-0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Golar LNG Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -62.90% EPS growth.