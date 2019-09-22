Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) and Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) and Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Shipping and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golar LNG Limited 18 2.58 N/A -2.49 0.00 Pyxis Tankers Inc. 1 0.96 N/A -0.53 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Golar LNG Limited and Pyxis Tankers Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Golar LNG Limited and Pyxis Tankers Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golar LNG Limited 0.00% -14% -5.1% Pyxis Tankers Inc. 0.00% -26.5% -9.3%

Risk and Volatility

Golar LNG Limited has a 0.68 beta, while its volatility is 32.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Pyxis Tankers Inc. has a -0.74 beta and it is 174.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Golar LNG Limited is 0.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.5. The Current Ratio of rival Pyxis Tankers Inc. is 0.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.1. Golar LNG Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Pyxis Tankers Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Golar LNG Limited and Pyxis Tankers Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Golar LNG Limited 0 0 2 3.00 Pyxis Tankers Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Golar LNG Limited’s upside potential currently stands at 86.45% and an $24.5 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 85.2% of Golar LNG Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 0.2% of Pyxis Tankers Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 46.5% of Golar LNG Limited shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 81.86% of Pyxis Tankers Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Golar LNG Limited -6.1% -7.68% -12% -23.93% -34.85% -22.15% Pyxis Tankers Inc. -2.05% -3.83% -14.69% -2.94% 15.95% 6.09%

For the past year Golar LNG Limited has -22.15% weaker performance while Pyxis Tankers Inc. has 6.09% stronger performance.

Summary

Golar LNG Limited beats on 6 of the 8 factors Pyxis Tankers Inc.

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, liquefaction, and trading of LNG. The company operates through Vessel Operations, LNG Trading, FLNG, and Power segments. It is involved in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects. As of April 24, 2017, the company, together with the fleet of Golar Partners and Golar Power, owns and manages a fleet of 26 vessels comprising 7 FSRUs and 19 LNG carriers. Golar LNG Limited was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals. As of March 24, 2017, the company operated a fleet of six double hull product tankers. Pyxis Tankers Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.