Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) is a company in the Shipping industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Golar LNG Limited has 85.2% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 38.35% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Golar LNG Limited has 46.5% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 29.40% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Golar LNG Limited and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golar LNG Limited 0.00% -14.00% -5.10% Industry Average 5.54% 5.93% 2.15%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Golar LNG Limited and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Golar LNG Limited N/A 20 0.00 Industry Average 25.22M 455.00M 23.53

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Golar LNG Limited and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Golar LNG Limited 0 0 3 3.00 Industry Average 1.33 1.36 1.43 2.61

With average price target of $29.33, Golar LNG Limited has a potential upside of 94.75%. The potential upside of the rivals is 50.69%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Golar LNG Limited’s competitors are looking more favorable than the stock itself, analysts’ view.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Golar LNG Limited and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Golar LNG Limited -6.1% -7.68% -12% -23.93% -34.85% -22.15% Industry Average 1.88% 9.01% 9.18% 23.03% 19.97% 28.67%

For the past year Golar LNG Limited has -22.15% weaker performance while Golar LNG Limited’s competitors have 28.67% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Golar LNG Limited has a Current Ratio of 0.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, Golar LNG Limited’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.25 and has 1.07 Quick Ratio. Golar LNG Limited’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Golar LNG Limited.

Volatility and Risk

Golar LNG Limited has a beta of 0.68 and its 32.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Golar LNG Limited’s competitors’ beta is 1.28 which is 28.28% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Golar LNG Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Golar LNG Limited’s competitors show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, liquefaction, and trading of LNG. The company operates through Vessel Operations, LNG Trading, FLNG, and Power segments. It is involved in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects. As of April 24, 2017, the company, together with the fleet of Golar Partners and Golar Power, owns and manages a fleet of 26 vessels comprising 7 FSRUs and 19 LNG carriers. Golar LNG Limited was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.