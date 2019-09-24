Golar LNG (GLNG) Buy Rating Kept at B. Riley FBR; With $21.0000 Target; Balyasny Asset Management Has Decreased Its Ameriprise Finl (AMP) Holding

New York: In a report issued to clients on Tuesday, 24 September, B. Riley FBR reiterated their Buy rating on shares of Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG). They currently have a $21.0000 price target on the company. B. Riley FBR’s target means a potential upside of 56.83% from the company’s last close price.

Balyasny Asset Management Llc decreased Ameriprise Finl Inc (AMP) stake by 98.47% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Balyasny Asset Management Llc sold 313,253 shares as Ameriprise Finl Inc (AMP)’s stock declined 0.74%. The Balyasny Asset Management Llc holds 4,873 shares with $707,000 value, down from 318,126 last quarter. Ameriprise Finl Inc now has $19.31 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $147.53. About 38,704 shares traded. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has declined 0.99% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE 1Q ADJ. OPER EPS $3.70, EST. $3.46; 14/03/2018 – Ameriprise Study: Investors Across Five Decades Feel Confident About Their Financial Journey, Despite Setbacks and Fears; 09/04/2018 – Columbia Threadneedle Investments Expands Municipal Bond Offerings; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Beats Earnings Expectations, Raises Dividend — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q EPS $3.91; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Raises Dividend to 90c Vs. 83c; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC – INCREASED COMPANY’S QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 8 PERCENT, OR $0.07 PER DILUTED SHARE, TO $0.90 PER DILUTED SHARE; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Financial Increases Regular Quarterly Dividend; 30/04/2018 – A wide reaching Royal Commission into Australia’s banking sector heard that advisors at AMP misappropriated funds of thousands of clients over the last decade by charging them without providing advice, and that it had repeatedly lied to the Australian Securities and Investments Commission; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Rev $3.17B

Among 3 analysts covering Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Golar LNG has $2700 highest and $1700 lowest target. $22’s average target is 64.30% above currents $13.39 stock price. Golar LNG had 4 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, September 20. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, June 25. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, August 21 report.

Analysts await Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.23 EPS, down 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. After $-0.62 actual EPS reported by Golar LNG Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -62.90% EPS growth.

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas company, engages in the transportation, regasification, liquefaction, and trading of LNG. The company has market cap of $1.36 billion. The firm operates through Vessel Operations, LNG Trading, FLNG, and Power divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It is involved in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

Analysts await Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $3.99 EPS, up 6.68% or $0.25 from last year’s $3.74 per share. AMP’s profit will be $522.16M for 9.24 P/E if the $3.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.06 actual EPS reported by Ameriprise Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMP shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 99.14 million shares or 1.49% less from 100.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). 1832 Asset Lp has 0% invested in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Assetmark Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Central Bank Co holds 0.01% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) or 260 shares. Tcw Gp Incorporated holds 144,566 shares. Perritt Mgmt holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) for 2,225 shares. Prudential Public Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Smith Asset Management Grp Inc LP accumulated 230 shares. Community Bank Na owns 55 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cullinan Assoc owns 4,375 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Finance Incorporated accumulated 0% or 33,038 shares. Manchester Capital Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Soros Fund Mngmt Limited Liability holds 16,426 shares. Armstrong Shaw Associates Ct has 0.27% invested in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Illinois-based Lsv Asset has invested 0.64% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).