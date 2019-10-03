Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) Reaches $15.68 After 6.00% Up Move; Izea Worldwide (IZEA) Shorts Increased By 10.88%

The stock of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 4.32% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $15.68. About 364,949 shares traded. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) has risen 177.58% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 177.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GOL News: 07/03/2018 – GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES SA – SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER ADS $0.75 TO $0.90; 17/05/2018 – GOL Airlines awarded 2017 Treasury Team of the Year; 07/03/2018 – GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES SA – SEES PRELIMINARY 2019 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ABOUT R$600 MLN; 07/05/2018 – GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for April 2018; 08/03/2018 – GOL Linhas Aereas Feb Total Volume of Departures Increased by 1.1%; 08/03/2018 – GOL Linhas Aereas Feb International Market Supply Rose 26.9%; 07/03/2018 – GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES SA – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ABOUT R$600 MLN; 08/03/2018 – GOL Linhas Aereas Feb. Load Factor Was 77.8%; 07/03/2018 – GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES SA – SEES 2018 AVERAGE LOAD FACTOR 79% TO 80%; 05/04/2018 – GOL announces Investor UpdateThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $2.79 billion company. It was reported on Oct, 3 by Barchart.com. We have $16.62 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:GOL worth $167.46 million more.

Izea Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:IZEA) had an increase of 10.88% in short interest. IZEA’s SI was 851,900 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 10.88% from 768,300 shares previously. With 445,700 avg volume, 2 days are for Izea Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:IZEA)’s short sellers to cover IZEA’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.0011 during the last trading session, reaching $0.2594. About 31,932 shares traded. IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) has declined 70.91% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical IZEA News: 05/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against IZEA, Inc. (IZEA) and Encourages; 03/04/2018 – IZEA SAYS UNABLE TO TIMELY FILE 10-K FOR YEAR ENDED DEC 31, 2017 AS IT IS WORKING ON RESTATEMENT OF CERTAIN FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF CO; 04/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating IZEA, Inc. (IZEA) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact th; 02/04/2018 – IZEA Postpones Announcement of 4Q and Full Yr 2017 Earnings; 02/04/2018 – ess Release: IZEA Postpones Announcement of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Earnings; 06/04/2018 – Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against IZEA, Inc. (IZEA); 03/04/2018 – IZEA INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K FILING – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – IZEA Postpones Announcement of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Earnings; 02/04/2018 – IZEA INC – AUDIT COMMITTEE DETERMINED THERE WAS AN ERROR IN ACCOUNTING FOR REV, COST OF SALES RELATED TO SELF-SERVICE CONTENT WORKFLOW PORTION OF REV; 05/04/2018 – IZEA Announces Unity Search Beta in lZEAx

More notable recent Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “GOL Airlines on Delta Partnership – Yahoo Finance” on September 28, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why LATAM Airlines Stock Just Soared 31% – Motley Fool” published on September 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for August 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Gol Linhas -6% after Delta flies away – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Delta-LATAM Partnership To Reshape Latin Aviation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has $22.4000 highest and $1900 lowest target. $20.70’s average target is 32.02% above currents $15.68 stock price. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had 5 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, July 3 by Goldman Sachs. Buckingham Research downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, August 13 report.

Gol Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes S.A

Analysts await Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 178.13% or $0.57 from last year’s $-0.32 per share. GOL’s profit will be $44.50 million for 15.68 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 127.27% EPS growth.

IZEA, Inc. operates online marketplaces that facilitate transactions between marketers and content creators. The company has market cap of $8.97 million. The Company’s technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. It currently has negative earnings. The firm helps brands to engage online influencers for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for distribution through their channels.