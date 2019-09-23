Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) Reaches $15.57 After 7.00% Down Move; Eastgroup Properties Has 1.33 Sentiment

The stock of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $15.57. About 110,351 shares traded. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) has risen 177.58% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 177.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GOL News: 05/04/2018 – Brazil’s Gol sees improved operating margin in first quarter; 07/03/2018 – GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES SA – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ABOUT R$600 MLN; 07/03/2018 – GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES SA – SEES PRELIMINARY 2019 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ABOUT R$600 MLN; 17/05/2018 – GOL Airlines awarded 2017 Treasury Team of the Year; 05/04/2018 – GOL Expects 1Q Passenger Unit Rev to Be Up 10.5%-11.0% Yr Over Yr; 07/03/2018 – GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES SA GOLL4.SA – SEES PRELIMINARY 2019 EARNINGS PER ADS FULLY DILUTED $1.00 TO $1.50; 07/03/2018 – GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES SA – SEES 2019 PRELIMINARY TOTAL NET REVENUES ABOUT R$12 BLN; 05/04/2018 – GOL AIRLINES GOL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13.6 FROM $9.9; 08/03/2018 – GOL Linhas Aereas Feb International Market Supply Rose 26.9%; 04/04/2018 – GOL – Notice of Redemption of 2023 NotesThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $2.78 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 23 by Barchart.com. We have $14.48 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:GOL worth $194.39M less.

Eastgroup Properties Inc (EGP) investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.13, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 122 investment professionals increased and started new positions, while 92 sold and trimmed holdings in Eastgroup Properties Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 34.61 million shares, up from 34.09 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Eastgroup Properties Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 21 Reduced: 71 Increased: 76 New Position: 46.

Analysts await EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 6.84% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.17 per share. EGP’s profit will be $46.94M for 25.58 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual EPS reported by EastGroup Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.31% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.61% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $127.89. About 18,881 shares traded. EastGroup Properties, Inc. (EGP) has risen 28.43% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.43% the S&P500.

EastGroup Properties, Inc., is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $4.80 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It has a 51.05 P/E ratio. It is focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Weiss Multi holds 0.98% of its portfolio in EastGroup Properties, Inc. for 319,892 shares. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owns 96,400 shares or 0.97% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Honeywell International Inc has 0.93% invested in the company for 20,670 shares. The New York-based Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc has invested 0.86% in the stock. Westover Capital Advisors Llc, a Delaware-based fund reported 15,032 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has $22.4000 highest and $1900 lowest target. $20.70’s average target is 32.95% above currents $15.57 stock price. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had 5 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research on Tuesday, August 13 to “Neutral”. Goldman Sachs upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $22.4000 target in Wednesday, July 3 report.