Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) Analysts See $0.25 EPS; Paradigm Asset Management Co Has Cut Metlife (MET) Holding By $809.62 Million

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc decreased Metlife Inc (MET) stake by 30.59% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc sold 16,300 shares as Metlife Inc (MET)’s stock rose 8.12%. The Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc holds 36,980 shares with $1.84 billion value, down from 53,280 last quarter. Metlife Inc now has $41.56B valuation. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $44.38. About 2.71 million shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 21/05/2018 – MetLife: Facebook Inc. Has Signed a Long-Term Lease for All of Park Tower at Transbay in San Francisco; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE SAYS JOHN HELE RETIRES AS CFO; SUCCEEDED BY MCCALLION; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE REPORTS SR LEADERSHIP CHANGES; 02/05/2018 – METLIFE 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.36, EST. $1.17; 26/03/2018 – METLIFE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT – COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS & REAL ESTATE EQUITY ASSETS MANAGED WAS $76.4 BLN AT 2017 YR END, UP 9.1 PCT FROM PRIOR YR; 30/04/2018 – MetLife Names Randy Clerihue Chief Communications Officer; 07/03/2018 – MetLife’s Debel Currently Serves as U.S. Chief Financial Officer; 15/03/2018 – New York Post: WrestleMania is coming back to MetLife Stadium; 15/03/2018 – MetLife Recognized as a Top Company for Female Executives; 30/03/2018 – METLIFE – STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER INSURANCE SOLUTIONS TO TRAVELLERS THROUGH TENCENT’S WESURE ONLINE INSURANCE PLATFORM

Analysts expect Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) to report $0.25 EPS on November, 7.They anticipate $0.57 EPS change or 178.13% from last quarter’s $-0.32 EPS. GOL’s profit would be $44.49M giving it 16.03 P/E if the $0.25 EPS is correct. After having $0.11 EPS previously, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.’s analysts see 127.27% EPS growth. The stock increased 6.65% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $16.03. About 618,535 shares traded. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) has risen 177.58% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 177.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GOL News: 09/05/2018 – GOL’s operating profit increased 97% to R$504 million in 1Q18. Operating margin of 17% is the highest in the last 12 years; 17/05/2018 – GOL Airlines awarded 2017 Treasury Team of the Year; 07/05/2018 – GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for April 2018; 07/03/2018 – GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES SA – SEES PRELIMINARY 2019 NON-FUEL CASK ABOUT R$0.15; 04/04/2018 – BOEING – GOL LINHAS AEREAS S.A. WILL TAKE DELIVERY OF ITS FIRST NEW 737 MAX 8 STARTING THIS YEAR; 09/05/2018 – GOL Reviews Fincl Outlook; 07/05/2018 – GOL Linhas Aereas April Total Volume of Departures Increased by 0.6%; 25/04/2018 – GOL announces its 1Q18 earnings release schedule; 07/03/2018 – GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES SA GOLL4.SA – FOR QUARTER, RPKS INCREASED BY 8.0% FROM 9.2 BLN IN 4Q 2016 TO 9.9 BLN IN 4Q 2017; 08/03/2018 – GOL Linhas Aereas Feb. Load Factor Was 77.8%

Among 2 analysts covering Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has $22.4000 highest and $1900 lowest target. $20.70’s average target is 29.13% above currents $16.03 stock price. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had 5 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research downgraded the shares of GOL in report on Tuesday, August 13 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 3 by Goldman Sachs.

GOL Linhas A??reas Inteligentes S.A

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.41 EPS, up 2.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.38 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.32B for 7.87 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.17% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering MetLife (NYSE:MET), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. MetLife has $5300 highest and $4100 lowest target. $48.20’s average target is 8.61% above currents $44.38 stock price. MetLife had 8 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, September 13, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $47 target in Friday, April 12 report. On Tuesday, April 9 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. Morgan Stanley maintained MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) on Tuesday, August 20 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc increased Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) stake by 4,100 shares to 41,450 valued at $3.48B in 2019Q2. It also upped First Republic Bank/Ca (NYSE:FRC) stake by 7,600 shares and now owns 12,200 shares. First Merchants Corp (NASDAQ:FRME) was raised too.