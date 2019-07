Gol Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) Reaches $22.26 After 3.00% Up Move; Spx Flow (FLOW) Shorts Raised By 18.67%

The stock of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.87% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $22.26. About 313,007 shares traded. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) has risen 33.81% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.38% the S&P500. Some Historical GOL News: 07/03/2018 – GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES SA – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ABOUT R$600 MLN; 07/03/2018 – GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES SA – SEES PRELIMINARY 2019 ASKS, SYSTEM UP 5% TO 10%; 07/05/2018 – GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for April 2018; 05/04/2018 – GOL Linhas Aereas Load Factor Was 78.5% in March; 07/03/2018 – GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES SA – SEES 2018 TOTAL NET REVENUES ABOUT R$11 BLN; 07/03/2018 – GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES SA – SEES 2018 NON-FUEL CASK ABOUT R$0.15; 07/03/2018 – GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES SA – SEES PRELIMINARY 2019 AVERAGE LOAD FACTOR 79% TO 81%; 09/05/2018 – GOL Reviews Financial Outlook; 05/04/2018 – Brazil’s Gol sees improved operating margin in first quarter; 07/05/2018 – GOL Linhas Aereas April Total Volume of Departures Increased by 0.6%The move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $3.93B company. It was reported on Jul, 10 by Barchart.com. We have $22.93 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:GOL worth $117.90M more.

Spx Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) had an increase of 18.67% in short interest. FLOW’s SI was 1.09 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 18.67% from 918,900 shares previously. With 315,900 avg volume, 4 days are for Spx Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW)’s short sellers to cover FLOW’s short positions. The SI to Spx Flow Inc’s float is 2.62%. The stock decreased 2.02% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $38.41. About 35,816 shares traded. SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) has declined 16.03% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical FLOW News: 02/05/2018 – SPX FLOW Sees EBIT $240M-EBIT $260M; 02/05/2018 – SPX FLOW 1Q Rev $490.3M; 29/03/2018 – Vusa Mlingo Joins SPX FLOW as Vice President, Business Development; 29/03/2018 – WA Warn Notices: Flow International Kent 6/30/2018 110 Closure Permanent 3/29/2018; 30/04/2018 – Tyrone Jeffers Joins SPX FLOW as Vice President, Global Manufacturing and Supply Chain; 02/05/2018 – SPX FLOW 1Q REV. $490.3M, EST. $479.2M; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Affms SPX Flow ‘BB-‘ Rtg; Otlk Rvsd To Pos Frm Neg; 02/05/2018 – SPX FLOW REAFFIRMED 2018 GUIDANCE FOR EPS, EBITDA, FCF; 02/05/2018 – SPX FLOW 1Q EPS 36c; 02/05/2018 – SPX FLOW Sees FY EPS $2.21-EPS $2.56

More notable recent SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “GE’s Turnaround – The Important Milestones To Monitor – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited’s (NYSE:TNP) 6.0% Dividend Sustainable? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is There An Opportunity With PGT Innovations, Inc.’s (NYSE:PGTI) 25% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Would WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

SPX FLOW, Inc. provides various engineered solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.63 billion. The firm engineers, designs, makes, and markets products and solutions used to process, blend, filter, dry, meter, and transport fluids with a focus on original equipment installation, including turn-key systems, modular systems, and components, as well as aftermarket components and support services. It has a 33.99 P/E ratio. It operates through three divisions: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A

Among 3 analysts covering Gol Linhas (NYSE:GOL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Gol Linhas had 6 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 3 by Goldman Sachs. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Buckingham Research. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, March 12.

More notable recent Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “GOL announces that Fitch Upgraded GOL’s Credit Ratings: National to A- and Foreign Currency to B+ – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Shares of GOL Linhas Aereas Were Soaring on Friday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (GOL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “33 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Down 50 Points; Tyme Technologies Shares Surge – Benzinga” with publication date: July 05, 2019.