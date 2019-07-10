Gol Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) Reaches $22.26 After 3.00% Up Move; Spx Flow (FLOW) Shorts Raised By 18.67%

The stock of Gol Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.87% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $22.26. About 313,007 shares traded. Gol Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) has risen 33.81% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.38% the S&P500. Some Historical GOL News: 07/03/2018 – GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES SA – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ABOUT R$600 MLN; 07/03/2018 – GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES SA – SEES PRELIMINARY 2019 ASKS, SYSTEM UP 5% TO 10%; 07/05/2018 – GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for April 2018; 05/04/2018 – GOL Linhas Aereas Load Factor Was 78.5% in March; 07/03/2018 – GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES SA – SEES 2018 TOTAL NET REVENUES ABOUT R$11 BLN; 07/03/2018 – GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES SA – SEES 2018 NON-FUEL CASK ABOUT R$0.15; 07/03/2018 – GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES SA – SEES PRELIMINARY 2019 AVERAGE LOAD FACTOR 79% TO 81%; 09/05/2018 – GOL Reviews Financial Outlook; 05/04/2018 – Brazil’s Gol sees improved operating margin in first quarter; 07/05/2018 – GOL Linhas Aereas April Total Volume of Departures Increased by 0.6%The move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $3.93B company. It was reported on Jul, 10 by Barchart.com. We have $22.93 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:GOL worth $117.90M more.

Spx Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) had an increase of 18.67% in short interest. FLOW’s SI was 1.09 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 18.67% from 918,900 shares previously. With 315,900 avg volume, 4 days are for Spx Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW)’s short sellers to cover FLOW’s short positions. The SI to Spx Flow Inc’s float is 2.62%. The stock decreased 2.02% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $38.41. About 35,816 shares traded. SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) has declined 16.03% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical FLOW News: 02/05/2018 – SPX FLOW Sees EBIT $240M-EBIT $260M; 02/05/2018 – SPX FLOW 1Q Rev $490.3M; 29/03/2018 – Vusa Mlingo Joins SPX FLOW as Vice President, Business Development; 29/03/2018 – WA Warn Notices: Flow International Kent 6/30/2018 110 Closure Permanent 3/29/2018; 30/04/2018 – Tyrone Jeffers Joins SPX FLOW as Vice President, Global Manufacturing and Supply Chain; 02/05/2018 – SPX FLOW 1Q REV. $490.3M, EST. $479.2M; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Affms SPX Flow ‘BB-‘ Rtg; Otlk Rvsd To Pos Frm Neg; 02/05/2018 – SPX FLOW REAFFIRMED 2018 GUIDANCE FOR EPS, EBITDA, FCF; 02/05/2018 – SPX FLOW 1Q EPS 36c; 02/05/2018 – SPX FLOW Sees FY EPS $2.21-EPS $2.56

SPX FLOW, Inc. provides various engineered solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.63 billion. The firm engineers, designs, makes, and markets products and solutions used to process, blend, filter, dry, meter, and transport fluids with a focus on original equipment installation, including turn-key systems, modular systems, and components, as well as aftermarket components and support services. It has a 33.99 P/E ratio. It operates through three divisions: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial.

Gol Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes S.A

Among 3 analysts covering Gol Linhas (NYSE:GOL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Gol Linhas had 6 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Gol Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 3 by Goldman Sachs. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Buckingham Research. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, March 12.

