Gol Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) Reaches $17.81 After 4.00% Down Move; Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Has Trimmed Its Dollar Gen New (DG) Holding

The stock of Gol Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.17% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $17.81. About 220,425 shares traded. Gol Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) has risen 177.58% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 177.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GOL News: 05/04/2018 – GOL announces Investor Update; 08/03/2018 – GOL Linhas Aereas Feb. Load Factor Was 77.8%; 07/03/2018 GOL Announces Preliminary Outlook and Investor Guidance for 2019; 09/05/2018 – GOL Reviews Financial Outlook; 08/03/2018 – GOL Linhas Aereas Feb Total Volume of Departures Increased by 1.1%; 07/03/2018 – GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES SA GOLL4.SA – FOR QUARTER, RPKS INCREASED BY 8.0% FROM 9.2 BLN IN 4Q 2016 TO 9.9 BLN IN 4Q 2017; 25/04/2018 – GOL announces its 1Q18 earnings release schedule; 07/03/2018 – GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES SA – SEES 2019 PRELIMINARY TOTAL NET REVENUES ABOUT R$12 BLN; 04/04/2018 – BOEING – EXPANDING COMMERCIAL SERVICES CAPABILITY IN LATIN AMERICA WITH NEW CUSTOMER ORDERS FROM GOL AIRLINES & AEROMEXICO; 09/05/2018 – GOL Reviews Fincl OutlookThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $3.06 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 16 by Barchart.com. We have $17.10 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:GOL worth $122.52 million less.

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd decreased Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) stake by 47.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd sold 4.11M shares as Dollar Gen Corp New (DG)’s stock rose 8.24%. The Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd holds 4.60M shares with $548.56 million value, down from 8.70M last quarter. Dollar Gen Corp New now has $35.03 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $135.6. About 223,853 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 26/03/2018 – Dollar General to Expand Distribution Operations at Tejon Ranch Commerce Center (TRCC); 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES OPENING ABOUT 900 NEW STORES IN 2018; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Total Merchandise Inventories, at Cost, Were $3.61B at Feb. 2; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC ABOUT ECONOMIC CONDITIONS; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – ALL OTHER PARENTS TO RECEIVE TWO WEEKS OF PAID PARENTAL LEAVE; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – COMPANY REITERATES FISCAL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Expects FY18 Net Sales to Increase Approximately 9%; 17/05/2018 – Paladino, Cavan, Quinlivan & Pierce investigate Hertz in connection with its acquisition of Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group

More notable recent Gol Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “S&P Upgrades GOL’s Credit Ratings – PRNewswire” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for July 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “GOL Equity Finance Prices International Offering of Additional Exchangeable Notes – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Gol Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “GOL Announces Its 2Q19 Earnings Schedule – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Gol Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) CEO Paulo Kakinoff on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Gol Linhas (NYSE:GOL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Gol Linhas has $22.4000 highest and $17.5 lowest target. $19.63’s average target is 10.22% above currents $17.81 stock price. Gol Linhas had 7 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Gol Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) rating on Tuesday, March 12. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $17.5 target. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. The rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research to “Neutral” on Tuesday, August 13. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 3 by Goldman Sachs.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. St Johns Inv Management Llc owns 50 shares. Utah Retirement, Utah-based fund reported 50,168 shares. Parsec Fincl invested in 32,467 shares. Texas Yale Corp accumulated 4,014 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 85 are held by Ironwood Fincl Limited. Van Eck Assocs Corp owns 18,959 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). 11,308 were reported by Argent Company. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc reported 1.85M shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Peapack Gladstone owns 83,873 shares. Creative Planning reported 0% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 194,942 shares. Riverpark holds 0.72% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 13,937 shares. Telos Cap Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 16,971 shares. Lvm Cap Management Limited Mi reported 56,199 shares.

Among 15 analysts covering Dollar General (NYSE:DG), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. Dollar General has $15200 highest and $105 lowest target. $136.47’s average target is 0.64% above currents $135.6 stock price. Dollar General had 31 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, June 17 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Loop Capital Markets. Citigroup maintained Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $144 target. As per Friday, May 31, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The stock of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) earned “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, March 15. The stock of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, March 15. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $125 target in Tuesday, March 12 report. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, May 31 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) on Friday, March 15 with “Sell” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, May 31 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.58 earnings per share, up 3.95% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.52 per share. DG’s profit will be $408.16M for 21.46 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.76% EPS growth.