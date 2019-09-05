Gol Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) Reaches $16.20 After 8.00% Up Move; Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

The stock of Gol Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 4.31% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $16.2. About 240,517 shares traded. Gol Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) has risen 177.58% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 177.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GOL News: 05/04/2018 – GOL announces Investor Update; 04/04/2018 – BOEING – GOL LINHAS AEREAS S.A. WILL TAKE DELIVERY OF ITS FIRST NEW 737 MAX 8 STARTING THIS YEAR; 07/03/2018 – GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES SA GOLL4.SA FY2018 REV VIEW BRL 11.29 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – GOL Reviews Fincl Outlook; 07/05/2018 – GOL Linhas Aereas Number of Seats Was Up 1.0% in April; 08/03/2018 – GOL Linhas Aereas Feb Total Volume of Departures Increased by 1.1%; 05/04/2018 – Brazil’s Gol sees improved operating margin in first quarter; 09/05/2018 – GOL Linhas Aereas Cuts 2018 View To EPS 50c-EPS 65c; 05/04/2018 – GOL AIRLINES GOL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13.6 FROM $9.9; 09/05/2018 – GOL Linhas Aereas Cuts 2018 Fleet Outlook to 117 From 118; Sees 122-124 for 2019The move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $2.81 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 5 by Barchart.com. We have $17.50 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:GOL worth $224.64 million more.

Among 2 analysts covering Ashtead Group PLC (LON:AHT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ashtead Group PLC has GBX 2800 highest and GBX 2050 lowest target. GBX 2515’s average target is 9.92% above currents GBX 2288 stock price. Ashtead Group PLC had 14 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, June 24 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Wednesday, June 19. See Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) latest ratings:

More notable recent Gol Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “S&P Upgrades GOL’s Credit Ratings – PRNewswire” on August 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AMD, Apple, Barrick Gold, Dominoâ€™s, Intel, McDonaldâ€™s, Occidental, Salesforce and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Gol Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 13, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of GOL Linhas Aereas Were Soaring on Friday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Gol Linhas (NYSE:GOL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Gol Linhas has $22.4000 highest and $17.5 lowest target. $19.63’s average target is 21.17% above currents $16.2 stock price. Gol Linhas had 6 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by Citigroup. The stock of Gol Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, July 3. As per Tuesday, August 13, the company rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research.

Analysts await Gol Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 178.13% or $0.57 from last year’s $-0.32 per share. GOL’s profit will be $43.33M for 16.20 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Gol Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 127.27% EPS growth.

Since June 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $234,900 activity. NUNNELEY MARK had bought 40,000 shares worth $95,200 on Tuesday, August 27. Ansell Benjamin J MD also bought $72,500 worth of Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) shares.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. The company has market cap of 9.93 billion GBP. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. It has a 13.83 P/E ratio. The firm provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

More notable recent Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT): Immense Growth Potential? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read This Before Buying Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on May 25, 2019. More interesting news about Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Does Ashtead Group plc’s (LON:AHT) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.