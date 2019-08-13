Gogo Inc. (GOGO) Reaches $4.76 After 8.00% Down Move; Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) Covered By 3 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 7 analysts covering Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Henry Schein had 11 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by Barrington. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 25 by Robert W. Baird. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $65 target in Thursday, February 21 report. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, February 21 with “Equal-Weight”. Craig Hallum maintained Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Craig Hallum has “Buy” rating and $72 target. See Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) latest ratings:

07/08/2019 Broker: William Blair Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

15/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Svb Leerink New Target: $75.0000 70.0000

27/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

18/04/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Buy New Target: $72 Initiates Coverage On

25/03/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Hold New Target: $63 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell New Target: $57 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold New Target: $65 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Hold New Target: $59 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: Barrington Rating: Buy New Target: $72 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $73 New Target: $63 Maintain

The stock of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $4.76. About 554,001 shares traded. Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) has risen 16.39% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GOGO News: 04/05/2018 – GOGO 1Q LOSS/SHR 34C, EST. LOSS/SHR 58C; 09/04/2018 – GOGO’S 2KU INFLIGHT CONNECTIVITY SOLUTION SELECTED BY AIR CANADA FOR ITS BOMBARDIER C-SERIES AIRCRAFT; 04/05/2018 – GOGO INC GOGO.O FY2018 REV VIEW $887.6 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – Senator Investment Group LP, Affiliates Report Stake In Gogo; 19/03/2018 – SENATOR INVESTMENT GROUP LP SAYS HAVE ENGAGED, MAY FROM TIME TO TIME CONTINUE TO ENGAGE IN DISCUSSIONS WITH MEMBERS OF MANAGEMENT, BOARD OF GOGO INC; 20/04/2018 – GOGO’S JOHN WADE NAMED PRESIDENT, COMMERCIAL AVIATION DIVISION; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s: Gogo Has Had Weakening Credit Metrics and Operational Difficulties; 20/04/2018 – Gogo Realigns Leadership to Drive Operational Excellence; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Downgrade Gogo’s Cfr To Caa1; Changes Outlook To Negative; Sgl Rating Downgraded To Sgl-3; 04/05/2018 – GOGO SAYS IN PLANNING PROCESS ON REV. GROWTH, STREAMLINE OPSThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $419.21M company. It was reported on Aug, 13 by Barchart.com. We have $4.38 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:GOGO worth $33.54 million less.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $121,190 activity. 2,000 Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) shares with value of $121,190 were bought by Margulies Anne H..

The stock increased 0.18% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $62.74. About 708,325 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN HOLDERS TO OWN 63% NEW CO; 01/05/2018 – Henry Schein: Jonathan Koch Joins to Lead Global Dental Distribution Group; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – REMAINDER OF HENRY SCHEIN ONE’S MANAGEMENT TEAM WILL BE ANNOUNCED AT A LATER DATE; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein Sees 3-Yr Operating Income Synergies for Combined Animal Health Businesses in Excess of $100M; 12/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Henry Schein, Inc; 08/05/2018 – Henry Schein Sees FY18 EPS $4.03-EPS $4.14; 19/03/2018 – Henry Schein Director Donald Kabat to Retire From Board Following Annual Meeeting; 25/04/2018 – Henry Schein Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE AFTER 2018; 22/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 7, 2018 (HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. provides health care services and products to dental practitioners and laboratories, animal health clinics, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. The company has market cap of $9.30 billion. It operates through two divisions, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services. It has a 19.88 P/E ratio. The Health Care Distribution segment offers dental products, including infection-control products, handpieces, preventatives, impression materials, composites, anesthetics, teeth, dental implants, gypsum, acrylics, articulators, abrasives, dental chairs, delivery units and lights, X-ray supplies and equipment, and high-tech and digital restoration equipment, as well as equipment repair services.

More notable recent Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Henry Schein (HSIC) Might Surprise This Earnings Season – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Henry Schein (HSIC) to Post Q2 Earnings: A Beat in Store? – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Henry Schein Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Henry Schein (HSIC) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher? – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Henry Schein (HSIC) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold Henry Schein, Inc. shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 153.64 million shares or 1.38% more from 151.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Camarda Fincl Advsr Ltd Company has 0% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Rhumbline Advisers reported 286,347 shares. Brandywine Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.05% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 120,112 shares. Bokf Na holds 4,678 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Glenmede Tru Communication Na holds 0.23% or 851,936 shares. Massachusetts-based Rampart Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com invested in 0.01% or 11,165 shares. Agf Investments holds 0% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 2,652 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa accumulated 4,684 shares. Cleararc Capital holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 3,697 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman accumulated 5.20M shares. Garde Capital holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 4,400 shares. Select Equity Group L P owns 6.68M shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 3,399 shares. Btim Corporation accumulated 645,954 shares.

Since February 26, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.77 million activity. $560,394 worth of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) was bought by TOWNSEND CHARLES C on Thursday, February 28.

Gogo Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides in-flight connectivity and wireless in-cabin digital entertainment solutions to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $419.21 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Commercial Aviation North America , Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA). It currently has negative earnings. The CA-NA segment provides in-flight connectivity and wireless digital entertainment solutions to commercial airline passengers flying routes that generally begin and end within North America.

More notable recent Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Gogo Shares Jumped 20% Today – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Does Investing In Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Impact The Volatility Of Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Gogo Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Gogo +8% on revenue beat, in-line outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Gogo (GOGO) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Gogo had 6 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co upgraded Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) on Thursday, April 18 to “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold Gogo Inc. shares while 26 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 47.39 million shares or 3.04% less from 48.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 101,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 210,287 shares. Stelliam Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 6.29% invested in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) for 6.77M shares. Peapack Gladstone stated it has 10,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0% in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). Ameritas Investment Partners holds 5,004 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Inc owns 16,025 shares. Intersect Capital Ltd Llc reported 20,000 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Moreover, Daiwa has 0.02% invested in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) for 575,900 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). State Street holds 1.12 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 1,828 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) for 702,662 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 3,454 shares.