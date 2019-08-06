Gogo Inc. (GOGO) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) is a company in the Diversified Communication Services industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Gogo Inc. has 61.3% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 63.08% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Gogo Inc. has 0.2% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 16.93% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Gogo Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gogo Inc. 0.00% 58.10% -11.80% Industry Average 2.37% 17.93% 3.56%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Gogo Inc. and its rivals’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Gogo Inc. N/A 5 0.00 Industry Average 51.36M 2.17B 145.80

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Gogo Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gogo Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.67 2.46 2.79

Gogo Inc. presently has an average target price of $8.5, suggesting a potential upside of 115.19%. The competitors have a potential upside of 61.97%. Based on the data given earlier the research analysts’ belief is that Gogo Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Gogo Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gogo Inc. -2.78% 1.45% -19.42% 1.95% 16.39% 40.13% Industry Average 2.83% 7.81% 16.65% 26.68% 36.65% 34.26%

For the past year Gogo Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Gogo Inc. are 1.8 and 1.3. Competitively, Gogo Inc.’s competitors have 1.58 and 1.50 for Current and Quick Ratio. Gogo Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gogo Inc.’s competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Gogo Inc. has a beta of 0.97 and its 3.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Gogo Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 0.92 which is 7.67% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Gogo Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Gogo Inc. shows that it’s better in 3 of the 4 factors compared to Gogo Inc.’s competitors.

Gogo Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides in-flight connectivity and wireless in-cabin digital entertainment solutions to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA). The CA-NA segment provides in-flight connectivity and wireless digital entertainment solutions to commercial airline passengers flying routes that generally begin and end within North America. The CA-ROW segment provides in-flight connectivity and wireless digital entertainment solutions to passengers flying on foreign-based commercial airlines and flights of North American based commercial airlines. The BA segment provides equipment for in-flight connectivity along with voice and data services to the business aviation market. Its services include Gogo Biz, an in-flight broadband service that utilizes its ATG network and ATG spectrum; Passenger Entertainment, an in-flight entertainment service; and satellite-based voice and data services through strategic alliances with satellite companies. This segment serves aircraft manufacturers, owners, and operators, as well as government and military entities. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.