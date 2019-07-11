Gogo (GOGO) Valuation Rose While S Muoio & Company Increased Position; Baldwin Investment Management Stake in Apple Computer (AAPL) Cut as Market Value Rose

S Muoio & Company increased its stake in Gogo Inc (GOGO) by 75.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company bought 78,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 181,751 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $816,000, up from 103,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Gogo Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $396.37M market cap company. The stock increased 4.75% or $0.205 during the last trading session, reaching $4.525. About 689,704 shares traded. Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) has risen 10.54% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.11% the S&P500. Some Historical GOGO News: 04/05/2018 – GOGO 1Q LOSS/SHR 34C, EST. LOSS/SHR 58C; 04/05/2018 – Gogo 1Q Rev $231.8M; 05/03/2018 – GOGO BOARD AND SMALL MADE MUTUAL DECISION FOR STEP DOWN; 04/05/2018 – Gogo 1Q Loss/Shr 34c; 04/05/2018 – GOGO SEES FY REV. $865M TO $935M, EST. $867.7M; 07/05/2018 – GOGO’S CFR TO Caa1 FROM B3 BY MOODY’S; 25/05/2018 – FTC: 20181210: Senator Global Opportunity Offshore Fund II Ltd.; Gogo Inc; 09/04/2018 – GOGO’S 2KU INFLIGHT CONNECTIVITY SOLUTION SELECTED BY AIR CANADA FOR ITS BOMBARDIER C-SERIES AIRCRAFT; 09/05/2018 – Gogo Short-Interest Ratio Rises 50% to 44 Days; 04/05/2018 – Gogo Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Baldwin Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 8.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Investment Management Llc sold 2,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,840 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15 million, down from 23,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $941.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $202.69. About 12.00M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/05/2018 – Tech Radar: Apple reportedly lining up a new “Star” family of devices; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those from Intel sources tell Bloomberg;; 25/05/2018 – Apple has blocked the plans of the biggest distributor of PC-based video games to extend its reach into iPhones. via @cnbctech; 28/03/2018 – The new iPad supports the Apple Pencil and updated Pages, Numbers and Keynote apps; 15/05/2018 – Buffett told CNBC earlier this month the conglomerate had exited its holdings of International Business Machines and added 75 million shares of Apple in the quarter; 11/04/2018 – Christian Post: iPhone 2019 Rumor: Here’s The Feature Must-Have for Next Year, According to Apple; 19/04/2018 – GeekWire: FoundationDB, a very interesting NoSQL database owned by Apple, is now an open-source project; 07/03/2018 – Apple’s tight-knit relationships with Chinese suppliers are unlikely to be threatened by trade barriers, according to GBH analyst Dan Ives; 04/05/2018 – Apple is more up than 2 percent; 14/03/2018 – France Targets Apple, Google for ‘Abusive Commercial Practices’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold GOGO shares while 26 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 47.39 million shares or 3.04% less from 48.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd invested in 175,907 shares or 0% of the stock. Blackrock has 3.90M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo And Com Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) for 101,234 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 40,905 shares or 0% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) for 1,828 shares. Wolverine Asset Llc holds 0.02% in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) or 334,848 shares. 88,888 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement. Cwm Limited Liability holds 0% or 400 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated accumulated 169,578 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Communication The holds 0% or 41,103 shares in its portfolio. 65,000 were reported by Teton Advisors. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0% or 74,485 shares. Intersect Llc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability owns 1.07 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Highbridge Cap Lc holds 0.02% or 175,000 shares in its portfolio.

S Muoio & Company, which manages about $129.83 million and $109.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NASDAQ:NXST) by 3,300 shares to 30,813 shares, valued at $3.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 26, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.77 million activity.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.85B for 23.90 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.