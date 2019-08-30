Gogo (GOGO) Valuation Declined While Valinor Management Has Decreased by $4.47 Million Its Stake; As Insmed (INSM) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Cubist Systematic Strategies Has Cut by $1.50 Million Its Position

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Insmed Inc (INSM) by 88.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc sold 51,861 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.70% . The institutional investor held 6,737 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $196,000, down from 58,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Insmed Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $16.7. About 4,978 shares traded. Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) has declined 9.30% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.30% the S&P500. Some Historical INSM News: 29/03/2018 – INSMED – ANTICIPATES RECEIVING A SIX-MONTH PRIORITY REVIEW AND THAT NDA WILL BE REVIEWED BY DIVISION OF ANTI-INFECTIVE PRODUCTS; 16/05/2018 – INSMED: PDUFA ACTION DATE FOR ALIS SET FOR SEPT. 28; 14/03/2018 Biopharmaceutical Veteran Joins CURE Pharmaceutical to Lead Manufacturing; 29/03/2018 – lnsmed Submits New Drug Application to FDA for ALIS in NTM Lung Disease Caused by MAC; 22/05/2018 – Insmed Announces Presentations at the American Thoracic Society 2018 International Conference; 16/05/2018 – INSMED: FDA ACCEPTS NDA FILING FOR ALIS IN NTM LUNG DISEASE; 16/05/2018 – INSMED REPORTS FDA ACCEPTANCE FOR FILING OF NDA FOR ALIS IN NTM; 31/03/2018 – Insmed Conference Scheduled By H.C. Wainwright for Apr. 8-10; 16/05/2018 – Insmed Announces FDA Acceptance for Filing of New Drug Application for ALIS in NTM Lung Disease Caused by MAC; 02/05/2018 – INSMED 1Q CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS $686.6M

Valinor Management Llc decreased its stake in Gogo Inc (GOGO) by 25.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valinor Management Llc sold 1.12M shares as the company’s stock declined 19.42% . The hedge fund held 3.23 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.50M, down from 4.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valinor Management Llc who had been investing in Gogo Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.99M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.96. About 8,847 shares traded. Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) has risen 16.39% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GOGO News: 19/03/2018 – SENATOR INVESTMENT GROUP LP REPORTS 6.50 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN GOGO INC AS OF MARCH 7, 2018 – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – GOGO INC – JON COBIN APPOINTED CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER AND EVP CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT; 09/04/2018 – Gogo’s 2Ku lnflight Connectivity Solution Selected by Air Canada for its Bombardier C-Series Aircraft; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Gogo To ‘CCC+’; Otlk Neg; Debt Rtgs Lowered; 05/03/2018 Gogo Appoints Oakleigh Thorne As President And Chief Executive Officer; 04/05/2018 – GOGO INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.34; 05/03/2018 – GOGO NAMES OAKLEIGH THORNE AS PRESIDENT-CEO; 25/05/2018 – FTC: 20181210: Senator Global Opportunity Offshore Fund II Ltd.; Gogo Inc; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gogo Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GOGO); 04/05/2018 – GOGO 1Q LOSS/SHR 34C, EST. LOSS/SHR 58C

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (NYSE:DRH) by 62,058 shares to 71,340 shares, valued at $773,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 74,023 shares in the quarter, for a total of 163,245 shares, and has risen its stake in Brinker Intl Inc (NYSE:EAT).

