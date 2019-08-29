Gogo (GOGO) Shareholder Valinor Management Lowered Its Stake by $4.47 Million as Share Value Declined; Atlanta Capital Management Co Stake in Mesa Labs (MLAB) Trimmed as Stock Price Rose

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Mesa Labs Inc (MLAB) by 4.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc sold 5,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.84% . The institutional investor held 120,233 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.71M, down from 125,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Mesa Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $948.48M market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $217.78. About 5,634 shares traded. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) has risen 29.40% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MLAB News: 29/03/2018 – FDA: Mesa Laboratories Bozeman Manufacturing Facility- SporAmpule Biological Indicator Catalog Number SPS5-100; 09/03/2018 – Mesa Labs Short-Interest Ratio Rises 93% to 25 Days; 26/03/2018 – Mesa Labs Short-Interest Ratio Rises 18% to 29 Days; 22/03/2018 – Mesa Labs Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Mesa Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLAB); 24/05/2018 – Mesa Labs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Mesa Labs Declares Quarterly Dividend; 10/04/2018 – Mesa Labs at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 29/03/2018 – FDA: Mesa Laboratories Bozeman Manufacturing Facility- ProSpore Biological Indicator Part Numbers: PS-6-50, PS-5-50, PS-4-10, P; 11/04/2018 – MESA LABS REPORTS TRANSITION OF CHIEF SALES & MARKETING OFFICER

Valinor Management Llc decreased its stake in Gogo Inc (GOGO) by 25.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valinor Management Llc sold 1.12 million shares as the company’s stock declined 19.42% . The hedge fund held 3.23 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.50M, down from 4.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valinor Management Llc who had been investing in Gogo Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $350.51 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.98. About 207,554 shares traded. Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) has risen 16.39% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GOGO News: 09/05/2018 – Gogo Short-Interest Ratio Rises 50% to 44 Days; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gogo Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GOGO); 04/05/2018 – GOGO SEES FY REV. $865M TO $935M, EST. $867.7M; 19/03/2018 – GOGO HOLDER SENATOR INVESTMENT HAVE HAD, TO CONTINUE TALKS; 19/03/2018 – SENATOR INVESTMENT GROUP LP REPORTS 6.50 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN GOGO INC AS OF MARCH 7, 2018 – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – GOGO 1Q REV. $68.8M, EST. $214.7M; 04/05/2018 – S&P REVISES GOGO INC. TO RATING ‘CCC+’ FROM ‘B-‘; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 04/05/2018 – GOGO SAYS IN PLANNING PROCESS ON REV. GROWTH, STREAMLINE OPS; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s: Gogo Has Had Weakening Credit Metrics and Operational Difficulties; 04/05/2018 – Gogo 1Q Rev $231.8M

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77B and $20.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Affiliated Managers Group In (NYSE:AMG) by 64,891 shares to 1.40M shares, valued at $150.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 29,775 shares in the quarter, for a total of 614,447 shares, and has risen its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 5 investors sold MLAB shares while 43 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 2.76 million shares or 4.11% less from 2.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 3,961 shares. Thb Asset Mgmt accumulated 60,125 shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank, Ohio-based fund reported 51 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 704 shares in its portfolio. Ranger Investment Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 172,858 shares. Voya Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 1,327 shares. Moreover, Mackenzie Financial has 0.01% invested in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) for 14,860 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) for 29 shares. Glenmede Tru Na holds 0% or 1,749 shares in its portfolio. Swiss National Bank & Trust owns 6,302 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 0% or 8,869 shares. Amer Gp Inc, New York-based fund reported 2,145 shares. First Tru LP reported 2,458 shares stake. 28,316 were reported by Wasatch Advsr Inc. 4,157 were accumulated by Yorktown & Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold GOGO shares while 26 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 47.39 million shares or 3.04% less from 48.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot Tech L P, New York-based fund reported 400 shares. Moreover, Whitebox Advisors Limited Liability Co has 0.06% invested in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). New York-based Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). 169,578 were reported by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Susquehanna Intll Grp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 307,601 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Co owns 3,295 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parametric Port Associates Ltd, a Washington-based fund reported 55,963 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). Peapack Gladstone has invested 0% in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). 181,751 were reported by S Muoio And Co Ltd Llc. Moreover, First Midwest Bancorp Trust Division has 0.84% invested in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). Natl Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). Elk Creek Partners Ltd Liability Corp holds 3.76 million shares. Teton Inc has invested 0.03% in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). Blackrock has invested 0% of its portfolio in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO).

Since August 15, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.03 million activity. JONES HUGH W also bought $198,940 worth of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) on Monday, August 26. Shares for $21,000 were bought by MUNDHEIM ROBERT H.

Valinor Management Llc, which manages about $4.82B and $1.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Univar Inc by 513,300 shares to 4.16 million shares, valued at $92.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 8,470 shares in the quarter, for a total of 536,470 shares, and has risen its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO).

