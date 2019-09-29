Gogo (GOGO) Shareholder Stelliam Investment Management LP Lowered Position by $10.36 Million as Stock Value Declined; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Goodman Financial Has Upped Its Position

Goodman Financial Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 44.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodman Financial Corp bought 7,302 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 23,689 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.82 million, up from 16,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodman Financial Corp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $302.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $71.48. About 7.47 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 19/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL BUYS LNG CARGO FOR QUAKE-HIT PAPUA NEW GUINEA FACILITY FOR EARLY APRIL – TRADERS; 26/04/2018 – HESS CORP – SUBSIDIARY REACHED AGREEMENT WITH ESSO EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION GUYANA LIMITED TO ACQUIRE INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK; 29/03/2018 – Exxon’s Brazil Ambitions on Display in Record Oil Auction; 06/03/2018 – EXXON’S XTO PRESIDENT SARA ORTWEIN COMMENTS DURING CERAWEEK; 04/05/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA REFINERY TO RESTART HYDROCRACKER OVER WEEKEND; 13/04/2018 – Energy Law360: BREAKING: Mass. Top Court Won’t Quash AG Climate Probe Of Exxon; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: IN THE YEARS FOLLOWING 2022, GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION WILL BE “BUILT DOWN TO ZERO”; 29/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Pleas for Bailout, Exxon Bids High: Energy Wrap; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS VOTE TO SUPPORT EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 29/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery shuts large CDU for 2 wks of repairs

Stelliam Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Gogo Inc (GOGO) by 51.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp sold 3.45M shares as the company’s stock declined 19.42% . The hedge fund held 3.31M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.18M, down from 6.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Gogo Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $548.67M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $6.23. About 898,687 shares traded. Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) has risen 16.39% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GOGO News: 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Downgrade Gogo’s Cfr To Caa1; Changes Outlook To Negative; Sgl Rating Downgraded To Sgl-3; 05/03/2018 – GOGO INC – THORNE REPLACES MICHAEL J. SMALL AS CEO; 20/04/2018 – GOGO’S JOHN WADE NAMED PRESIDENT, COMMERCIAL AVIATION DIVISION; 05/03/2018 – GOGO BOARD AND SMALL MADE MUTUAL DECISION FOR STEP DOWN; 04/05/2018 – GOGO 1Q LOSS/SHR 34C, EST. LOSS/SHR 58C; 05/03/2018 Gogo Appoints Oakleigh Thorne As President And Chief Executive Officer; 21/03/2018 – Gogo Business Aviation Hits Milestone with 100th Business Jet Now Flying with AVANCE L5 System; 04/05/2018 – GOGO INC GOGO.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $865 MLN TO $935 MLN; 04/05/2018 – Gogo Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – GOGO HOLDER SENATOR INVESTMENT HAVE HAD, TO CONTINUE TALKS

More notable recent Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Gogo Stock Plunged Today – Nasdaq” on November 16, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Gogo Stock Gained 11% in February – Nasdaq” published on March 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Gogo a Buy? – Nasdaq” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Will Gogo Continue to Surge Higher? – Nasdaq” published on March 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of Gogo Jumped 10% Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.66, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 10 investors sold GOGO shares while 21 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 2.07% more from 47.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco Ltd holds 172,631 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 74,711 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hodges Cap Mngmt holds 1.00 million shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur Commerce The has invested 0% of its portfolio in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 306,970 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Voya Invest Management Ltd Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). 5,004 were reported by Ameritas Inv Partners. Daiwa Securities Gp stated it has 0.02% in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). Elk Creek Partners Ltd Liability Com accumulated 3.63M shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). First Allied Advisory invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). Valinor Management Limited Partnership reported 3.23M shares. 84,878 were accumulated by Clearline Cap L P. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 15,769 shares or 0% of its portfolio. S Muoio holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) for 181,751 shares.

Analysts await Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.56 EPS, down 19.15% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.47 per share. After $-0.47 actual EPS reported by Gogo Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.15% negative EPS growth.

Stelliam Investment Management Lp, which manages about $3.51 billion and $404.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (Call) (NYSE:DAL) by 121,000 shares to 585,000 shares, valued at $33.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.21 million activity. 45,200 shares valued at $180,403 were bought by TOWNSEND CHARLES C on Thursday, August 29. MUNDHEIM ROBERT H bought $20,000 worth of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) on Monday, August 19.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Dow Jones Today: Oil Slides, Investors Wait on Fed – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “BofA/Merrill Lynch Reiterates Buy Rating on ExxonMobil (XOM) Ahead of Expected Asset Sales – StreetInsider.com” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Papua New Guinea affirms $13B gas deal with Total, partners – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Etftrends.com and their article: “ESG ETF Assets More Than Double in 2019 – ETF Trends” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Imagine Owning Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) And Wondering If The 24% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Goodman Financial Corp, which manages about $291.99M and $199.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 7,069 shares to 157,601 shares, valued at $7.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) by 73,484 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 357,062 shares, and cut its stake in Capital Product Partners LP Partnershp Units (NASDAQ:CPLP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Argyle Capital Mngmt invested in 0.45% or 15,482 shares. Ifrah Finance holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 4,912 shares. Moreover, Neville Rodie And Shaw has 4.18% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Beech Hill Advsr accumulated 2,700 shares. Newman Dignan Sheerar invested in 0.04% or 21,069 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 1.15% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 347,180 shares. Moreover, Front Barnett Associates Ltd Liability Co has 0.13% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Howland Cap Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 204,000 shares or 1.21% of the stock. 23,896 are held by Livingston Gru Asset Management Communications (Operating As Southport Management). Gfs Ltd Liability Corp has 47,060 shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. Cacti Asset Limited Liability Corp accumulated 379,029 shares. Azimuth Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 240,653 shares or 1.22% of the stock. Sunbelt reported 34,115 shares or 1.14% of all its holdings. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Ltd Company owns 9,481 shares. 33,600 are owned by Regents Of The University Of California.