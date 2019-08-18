Gogo (GOGO) Shareholder Stelliam Investment Management LP Lowered Its Position by $6.15 Million as Market Value Declined; Tig Advisors Has Trimmed Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Stake by $38.80 Million as Stock Price Were Volatile

Tig Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 39.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc sold 808,241 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.23 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.24M, down from 2.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IDTI News: 30/04/2018 – IDT Extends Leadership in Datacenter and Networking Systems with Launch of Its Latest PCI Express Timing Devices; 04/04/2018 – Xiaomi Selects IDT® Wireless Charging Chipset for MI MIX 2S Smartphone and Wireless Charging Pad; 09/03/2018 – HMD Global Unveils the Nokia 8 Sirocco Premium Smartphone Featuring IDT’s Leading-edge Wireless Charging Technology; 30/04/2018 – Integrated Device Tech 4Q EPS 15c; 23/03/2018 – Integrated Device Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 21/04/2018 – DJ Integrated Device Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDTI); 09/03/2018 – Integrated Device Short-Interest Ratio Rises 89% to 8 Days; 08/03/2018 – IDT to Showcase its Latest Optical Communication Solutions at OFC 2018; 07/05/2018 – Sony Mobile Selects IDT Wireless Charging Chipset for XZ2 Smartphones and Wireless Charging Dock Solution; 27/03/2018 – S&P REVISES INTEGRATED DEVICE TECHNOLOGY, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘

Stelliam Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Gogo Inc (GOGO) by 18.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp sold 1.54M shares as the company’s stock declined 19.42% . The hedge fund held 6.77M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.38M, down from 8.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Gogo Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $375.17 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.26. About 2.15 million shares traded or 46.23% up from the average. Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) has risen 16.39% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GOGO News: 19/03/2018 – SENATOR INVESTMENT GROUP LP SAYS HAVE ENGAGED, MAY FROM TIME TO TIME CONTINUE TO ENGAGE IN DISCUSSIONS WITH MEMBERS OF MANAGEMENT, BOARD OF GOGO INC; 09/04/2018 – Gogo’s 2Ku lnflight Connectivity Solution Selected by Air Canada for its Bombardier C-Series Aircraft; 04/05/2018 – GOGO 1Q LOSS/SHR 34C, EST. LOSS/SHR 58C; 04/05/2018 – Gogo 1Q Rev $231.8M; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADE GOGO’S CFR TO Caa1; CHANGES OUTLOOK TO; 19/03/2018 – Senator Investment Group LP, Affiliates Report Stake In Gogo; 25/05/2018 – FTC: 20181210: Senator Global Opportunity Offshore Fund II Ltd.; Gogo Inc; 04/05/2018 – Gogo 1Q Loss/Shr 34c; 09/05/2018 – Gogo Short-Interest Ratio Rises 50% to 44 Days; 05/03/2018 – GOGO BOARD AND SMALL MADE MUTUAL DECISION FOR STEP DOWN

Since February 26, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.77 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold GOGO shares while 26 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 47.39 million shares or 3.04% less from 48.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md holds 29,640 shares. Jump Trading Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) for 12,400 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has 0% invested in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). Virtu Finance Ltd has 0% invested in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) for 10,516 shares. Wolverine Asset Lc has 334,848 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Company stated it has 463,198 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 0% or 24,526 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 0% or 169,578 shares in its portfolio. Hodges Inc reported 763,900 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corp reported 0% stake. First Midwest Financial Bank Tru Division has 0.84% invested in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) for 1.37M shares. Blair William And Il invested 0.01% in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 250,243 shares. Frontier Cap Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2.33M shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Arrowstreet Lp holds 45,943 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Stelliam Investment Management Lp, which manages about $3.51 billion and $483.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 45,000 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $2.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 329,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 973,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 56 investors sold IDTI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.62 million shares or 8.60% less from 111.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Llp has 462,890 shares. Moreover, Pinnacle Assocs Limited has 0.38% invested in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 342,295 shares. Westchester Capital Mngmt Ltd has 191,941 shares. Keybank Association Oh holds 4,633 shares. Nwq Investment Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 673,859 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited holds 253,743 shares. Saturna has invested 0.01% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 1.73M shares. 432,124 were reported by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 0% or 36 shares. Bb&T Secs Lc invested 0% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Vanguard Grp holds 0.01% or 6.52 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Wells Fargo Mn has 0% invested in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 136,002 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Company reported 42,617 shares.