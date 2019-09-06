Gogo (GOGO) Shareholder Stelliam Investment Management LP Cut Its Position by $6.15 Million; Herbalife Nutrition LTD (HLF) Position Has Upped by Aristeia Capital Llc

Aristeia Capital Llc increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristeia Capital Llc bought 6,589 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.61% . The hedge fund held 32,948 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75M, up from 26,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristeia Capital Llc who had been investing in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $37.2. About 621,194 shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 21.05% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 03/05/2018 – HERBALIFE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 58C TO 68C, EST. $1.52; 06/03/2018 Citi predicts a big rally for Herbalife now the risk of Ackman bashing it is over; 08/05/2018 – Herbalife Receives Globoforce’s Accelerate Award at WorkHuman 2018; 25/05/2018 – Carl Icahn is reducing his position in Herbalife; 01/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Recognized as One of Forbes Magazine’s Best Employers; 27/04/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD – EXTENDING EXPIRATION TIME OF TENDER OFFER FROM MAY 16, 2018 TO MAY 24, 2018; 16/04/2018 – Herbalife Launches Asia Pacific Shared Services Center in Malaysia to Support Growing Nutrition Demand in the Region; 03/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Exceeds First Quarter Net Sales Guidance; Exceeds High End of Reported and Adjusted1 Diluted EPS Guidance b; 05/04/2018 – @John_Hempton @jtepper2 We stand fully by our work on Herbalife. It was solid and accurate. Fundamental stock calls are your space. What we don’t respect is having our process wrongly attacked one day (as you did with Herbalife) while the critic stays silent later (which you did with Valeant); 03/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD HLF.N QUARTERLY SALES ROSE 7 PCT TO $1.2 BLN

Stelliam Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Gogo Inc (GOGO) by 18.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp sold 1.54M shares as the company’s stock declined 19.42% . The hedge fund held 6.77 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.38M, down from 8.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Gogo Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $365.12M market cap company. The stock increased 3.13% or $0.145 during the last trading session, reaching $4.775. About 1.27M shares traded. Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) has risen 16.39% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GOGO News: 20/04/2018 – Gogo Realigns Leadership to Drive Operational Excellence; 19/03/2018 – SENATOR INVESTMENT GROUP LP SAYS HAVE ENGAGED, MAY FROM TIME TO TIME CONTINUE TO ENGAGE IN DISCUSSIONS WITH MEMBERS OF MANAGEMENT, BOARD OF GOGO INC; 05/03/2018 Gogo Appoints Oakleigh Thorne As President And Chief Executive Officer; 25/05/2018 – FTC: 20181210: Senator Global Opportunity Offshore Fund II Ltd.; Gogo Inc; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Gogo To ‘CCC+’; Otlk Neg; Debt Rtgs Lowered; 04/05/2018 – Gogo 1Q Loss/Shr 34c; 04/05/2018 – GOGO INC GOGO.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $865 MLN TO $935 MLN; 05/03/2018 – GOGO BOARD AND SMALL MADE MUTUAL DECISION FOR STEP DOWN; 04/05/2018 – GOGO SAYS IN PLANNING PROCESS ON REV. GROWTH, STREAMLINE OPS; 29/05/2018 – Gogo and lridium Partner to Deliver Best-in-Class Aircraft Connectivity

More notable recent Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Herbalife Earnings: HLF Stock Edges Higher as Q4 Includes EPS Beat – Yahoo Finance” on February 19, 2019, also Patch.com with their article: “My Experience With Herbalife Products – Patch.com” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.â€™s (NYSE:HLF) 47% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Herbalife Stock May Have Finally Found Bottom – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold HLF shares while 65 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 0.03% less from 139.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Liability invested 0.03% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Asset One Limited has 0.03% invested in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 106,298 shares. First Republic Investment Management holds 4,851 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northcoast Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 353,587 shares. Captrust Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 840 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% or 695,947 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Limited owns 748,016 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Md invested 0% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). 151,575 were reported by Citadel Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Trexquant Ltd Partnership holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 25,774 shares. Cibc World Mkts holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 205,238 shares. 19,700 were reported by Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 393,583 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Com has invested 0.03% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF).

Aristeia Capital Llc, which manages about $6.79B and $1.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware (Prn) by 5.00 million shares to 9.00M shares, valued at $10.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn) by 12.45M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82.40M shares, and cut its stake in Altaba Inc.

Analysts await Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.56 earnings per share, down 19.15% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.47 per share. After $-0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Gogo Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.15% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Jackson Hole, Lyft And Disney D23 – Seeking Alpha” on August 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Gogo closes $30M revolving credit facility – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Gogo Inc (GOGO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CenturyLink (CTL) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Decline Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: EXTR, DPZ, GOGO – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.21 million activity. Shares for $198,940 were bought by JONES HUGH W. $20,000 worth of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) shares were bought by MUNDHEIM ROBERT H.

Stelliam Investment Management Lp, which manages about $3.51B and $483.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4,300 shares to 31,100 shares, valued at $7.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 45,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).