Gogo (GOGO) Shareholder Elk Creek Partners Lowered Its Stake by $391,425 as Shares Declined; Willow Creek Wealth Management Has Raised Holding in Berkley W R (WRB) by $356,135

Elk Creek Partners Llc decreased its stake in Gogo Inc (GOGO) by 3.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc sold 130,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.42% . The institutional investor held 3.63 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.46M, down from 3.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Gogo Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $585.66M market cap company. The stock decreased 6.60% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $6.65. About 1.85 million shares traded or 1.95% up from the average. Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) has risen 16.39% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GOGO News: 19/03/2018 – Senator Investment Group LP, Affiliates Report Stake In Gogo; 04/05/2018 – GOGO SEES FY REV. $865M TO $935M, EST. $867.7M; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADE GOGO’S CFR TO Caa1; CHANGES OUTLOOK TO; 04/05/2018 – Gogo Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – GOGO INC GOGO.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $865 MLN TO $935 MLN; 25/05/2018 – FTC: 20181210: Senator Global Opportunity Offshore Fund II Ltd.; Gogo Inc; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gogo Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GOGO); 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Gogo To ‘CCC+’; Otlk Neg; Debt Rtgs Lowered; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s: Gogo Has Had Weakening Credit Metrics and Operational Difficulties; 19/03/2018 – SENATOR INVESTMENT GROUP LP REPORTS 6.50 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN GOGO INC AS OF MARCH 7, 2018 – SEC FILING

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corp (WRB) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc bought 5,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 16,438 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08 million, up from 10,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $72.12. About 147,031 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 24/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of W.R. Berkley Corporation and Its Subsidiaries; 23/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Nominates Leigh Ann Pusey to Stand for Election as New Director; 10/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES W.R. BERKLEY SR DEBT TO Baa1, OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP – NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN IN INSURANCE SEGMENT GREW BY 3.3% IN QUARTER; 10/05/2018 – Berkley One Announces Partnership with CyberScout to Provide Clients with Identity Management Services; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades W.R. Berkley Senior Debt To Baa1, Outlook Stable; 07/05/2018 – CSE: 2018-0507 – Suspension – Berkley Renewables Inc. (BKS); 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q Rev $1.89B; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates W.R. Berkley Subordinated Notes ‘BBB-‘; 23/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Nominates Leigh Ann Pusey to Stand for Election as New Director

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.66, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 10 investors sold GOGO shares while 21 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 2.07% more from 47.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street holds 1.14 million shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl invested 0% of its portfolio in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 1.55M shares. Fmr Ltd Liability has 3,079 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 15,769 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northern Tru has invested 0% in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). Jefferies Group Limited Liability owns 42,888 shares. 12,000 were reported by Prelude Capital Management Ltd. Charles Schwab Invest reported 317,229 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Engineers Gate Manager LP has invested 0.05% in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). Moreover, Clearbridge Invs Llc has 0% invested in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). Nuveen Asset Ltd Com owns 306,970 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 64,096 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. Sei Invests Co owns 11,737 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 119,300 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.21 million activity. Shares for $198,940 were bought by JONES HUGH W. The insider MUNDHEIM ROBERT H bought $21,000.

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79M and $1.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cerus Corp (NASDAQ:CERS) by 1.10 million shares to 6.84 million shares, valued at $38.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) by 20,038 shares in the quarter, for a total of 457,359 shares, and has risen its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LGND).

Analysts await Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.56 earnings per share, down 19.15% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.47 per share. After $-0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Gogo Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.15% negative EPS growth.