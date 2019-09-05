Gogo (GOGO) Share Value Declined While S Muoio & Company Has Increased Stake by $312,000; Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Market Value Declined While Stoneridge Investment Partners Has Upped Its Position

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) by 63.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc bought 27,352 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 70,445 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.22M, up from 43,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.35B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $50.66. About 4.85 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 03/05/2018 – MPC WILL BE ABLE TO GET LIGHT SWEET CRUDE IT NEEDS FROM PERMIAN; 30/05/2018 – CBRT PUBLISHES MINUTES OF MAY 23 MPC MEETING; 16/04/2018 – SPEEDWAY LLC – STORES ARE LOCATED PRIMARILY IN SYRACUSE, ROCHESTER & BUFFALO MARKETS IN NEW YORK AND OPERATE UNDER EXPRESS MART BRAND; 17/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: MPC CAPITAL AG: KEY FIGURES FOR THE 1ST QUARTER 2018; 22/03/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA RESERVE BANK MPC MEMBER KAHN TO RETIRE END-SEPT; 06/03/2018 MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY PLANS TO RESTART REFORMER BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 22/03/2018 – Nigerian senate clears way for central bank’s MPC to meet; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA’S EMEFIELE SAYS 9 MEMBERS ATTENDED MPC MEETING; 24/05/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S RAND ZAR=D3 STEADY AT 12.41 AGAINST DOLLAR AFTER CENTRAL BANK GOVERNOR BEGINS READING MPC STATEMENT; 22/03/2018 – OSLO BøRS – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS INVEST B.V – RECEIVED APPLICATION FOR

S Muoio & Company increased its stake in Gogo Inc (GOGO) by 75.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company bought 78,000 shares as the company's stock declined 19.42% . The institutional investor held 181,751 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $816,000, up from 103,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Gogo Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $375.17 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $4.26. About 1.17 million shares traded. Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) has risen 16.39% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.39% the S&P500.

More notable recent Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “110 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Jackson Hole, Lyft And Disney D23 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Gogo Shares Jumped 20% Today – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Technology – Top 5 Gainers / Losers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CenturyLink (CTL) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Decline Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.21 million activity. The insider MUNDHEIM ROBERT H bought 5,000 shares worth $20,000. TOWNSEND CHARLES C bought 65,651 shares worth $258,479.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.