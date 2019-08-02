Gogo (GOGO) Holder Tiaa Cref Investment Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $308,400 as Market Value Declined; Us Bancorp De Has Boosted Its Stake in Woodward (WWD) as Stock Value Rose

Us Bancorp De increased its stake in Woodward Inc (WWD) by 15.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De bought 3,407 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 25,970 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46M, up from 22,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in Woodward Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $108.64. About 223,382 shares traded. Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) has risen 38.49% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WWD News: 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD 2Q EPS 60C; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC WWD.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.35, REV VIEW $2.25 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – Seventh Annual Mongoose Jam to be held at Woodward Camp; 16/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: M-1 (Woodward Avenue) repairs planned between 14 Mile Road and Quarton Road; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC SEES FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $3.60 AND $3.80; 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce sells parts maker L’Orange to Woodward for 700 mln euros; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC WWD.O SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $2.2 BLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Woodward Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WWD); 09/04/2018 – Woodward: L’Orange Deal Expected to Close by End 2Q 2018, Subject to German Antitrust Authorities’ Clearance; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD 2Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 80C

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Gogo Inc (GOGO) by 26.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc sold 77,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.42% . The institutional investor held 210,287 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $944,000, down from 287,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Gogo Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $358.22 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $4.08. About 1.00M shares traded. Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) has risen 16.39% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GOGO News: 05/03/2018 – GOGO NAMES OAKLEIGH THORNE AS PRESIDENT-CEO; 05/03/2018 – Gogo CEO Is Going Away, Replaced By Top Investor — MarketWatch; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Gogo To ‘CCC+’; Otlk Neg; Debt Rtgs Lowered; 05/03/2018 – GOGO INC – THORNE REPLACES MICHAEL J. SMALL AS CEO; 07/05/2018 – GOGO’S OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 04/05/2018 – Gogo 1Q Rev $231.8M; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s: Gogo Has Had Weakening Credit Metrics and Operational Difficulties; 09/04/2018 – GOGO’S 2KU INFLIGHT CONNECTIVITY SOLUTION SELECTED BY AIR CANADA FOR ITS BOMBARDIER C-SERIES AIRCRAFT; 04/05/2018 – GOGO SEES FY REV. $865M TO $935M, EST. $867.7M; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADE GOGO’S CFR TO Caa1; CHANGES OUTLOOK TO

Us Bancorp De, which manages about $34.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 30,908 shares to 77,325 shares, valued at $10.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Trust Europe Alphadex Et (FEP) by 25,039 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,112 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Markets (EEM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold WWD shares while 82 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 44.69 million shares or 3.11% less from 46.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal And General Grp Plc holds 69,462 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.01% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Amalgamated Savings Bank holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) for 8,631 shares. Ellington Mgmt Grp Incorporated accumulated 10,400 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Limited Company owns 20,000 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 0.01% invested in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) for 6,700 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp holds 0.01% or 18,784 shares in its portfolio. Leavell Inv Mgmt stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Castleark Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.2% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Morgan Stanley reported 91,487 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Hexavest has invested 0% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Moreover, Mason Street Advsrs Lc has 0.06% invested in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) for 29,713 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj has 7,000 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Prudential Financial, New Jersey-based fund reported 35,772 shares. Gamco Investors Incorporated Et Al reported 0.07% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $6.54 million activity. $187,096 worth of stock was sold by Taylor Matthew Freeman on Tuesday, February 12. Sega Ronald M had sold 4,200 shares worth $382,326 on Tuesday, February 12. 25,500 Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) shares with value of $2.32 million were sold by GENDRON THOMAS A.

Analysts await Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $-0.59 EPS, down 25.53% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.47 per share. After $-0.21 actual EPS reported by Gogo Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 180.95% negative EPS growth.

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc, which manages about $141.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Foods Holding Corp by 10,117 shares to 1.19 million shares, valued at $41.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Compass Minerals International Inc (NYSE:CMP) by 47,582 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,119 shares, and has risen its stake in Bwx Technologies Inc.

