Gofen & Glossberg Has Raised Comcast Cl A (CMCSA) Position; Western Asset Variable Rate Strategic Fund (GFY) Sentiment Is 0.5

Western Asset Variable Rate Strategic Fund Inc (GFY) investors sentiment decreased to 0.5 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.25, from 0.75 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 5 institutional investors opened new or increased holdings, while 10 cut down and sold their stakes in Western Asset Variable Rate Strategic Fund Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 1.51 million shares, down from 1.62 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Western Asset Variable Rate Strategic Fund Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 8 Increased: 3 New Position: 2.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc increased Comcast Cl A (CMCSA) stake by 4.96% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gofen & Glossberg Llc acquired 63,195 shares as Comcast Cl A (CMCSA)’s stock declined 0.58%. The Gofen & Glossberg Llc holds 1.34 million shares with $56.57 million value, up from 1.27M last quarter. Comcast Cl A now has $210.30 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $46.27. About 10.49 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 08/05/2018 – Comcast Business Honored as Gold and Bronze Stevie® Award Winner in 2018 American Business Awards®; 08/05/2018 – bernadette baum: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources #mergers; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST HAS NO MEDIA PLURALITY CONCERNS OVER SKY: ROBERTS; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SKY HOLDERS ENTITLED TO GET £12.50 IN CASH FOR EACH SHR; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to include Netflix in cable bundles; 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – AWARE OF PRESS RELEASE OF COMCAST CORPORATION OF MAY 23; 08/05/2018 – Disney could avoid a bidding war with Comcast if it’s willing to shed these Fox assets; 25/04/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O – STATEMENT FROM 21ST CENTURY FOX REGARDING OFFER ANNOUNCEMENT MADE BY COMCAST CORPORATION FOR SKY PLC; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast cash bid may spark Fox shareholder revolt; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Comcast in talks with banks for financing for an all-cash bid for 21st Century Fox, which could displace…

Gofen & Glossberg Llc decreased American Express (NYSE:AXP) stake by 3,903 shares to 400,218 valued at $49.40 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Kraft Heinz Co. stake by 13,178 shares and now owns 66,542 shares. Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Comcast has $52 highest and $44 lowest target. $48.89’s average target is 5.66% above currents $46.27 stock price. Comcast had 18 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, August 27. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, April 26 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. As per Tuesday, April 9, the company rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, April 26 by Barclays Capital. Macquarie Research initiated Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) rating on Wednesday, June 19. Macquarie Research has “Buy” rating and $50 target. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Credit Suisse. Morgan Stanley maintained Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) rating on Friday, April 26. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $4800 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, July 26. As per Monday, April 29, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Friday, April 12 by Nomura.

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Comcast (CMCSA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Charter Communications Is A Strong Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on September 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Comcast (CMCSA) Down 4.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Has Comcast (CMCSA) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oppenheimer turns bullish on Comcast catalysts – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.63% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Missouri-based Financial Counselors has invested 0.06% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 181,329 are owned by Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia. Cleararc invested 0.84% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Capital Wealth Planning Ltd Com has invested 0.05% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Lederer & Assoc Invest Counsel Ca accumulated 1.22% or 31,400 shares. Hartford Finance Management Inc holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 45,591 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Company holds 2.09% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 693,758 shares. Logan Cap Management accumulated 132,216 shares. Shufro Rose Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 5,605 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 23,835 shares. Merian Glob (Uk) Ltd has 364,804 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gp (Ca) holds 1.51% or 77,599 shares. Twin Capital Mgmt holds 0.75% or 254,925 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability reported 87.76 million shares.

More notable recent Western Asset Variable Rate Strategic Fund Inc. (NYSE:GFY) news were published by: Stockhouse.com which released: “Western Asset Variable Rate Strategic Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of June 30, 2019 – Stockhouse” on August 20, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Certain Closed-End Funds Advised by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announce Appointment of New Director and Retirements – Business Wire” published on January 02, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Western Asset Variable Rate Strategic Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders – Business Wire” on February 26, 2019. More interesting news about Western Asset Variable Rate Strategic Fund Inc. (NYSE:GFY) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Western Asset Variable Rate Strategic Fund Inc. Portfolio Composition as of March 31, 2018 – Business Wire” published on April 26, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Global bond markets post best month in over a year – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 31, 2018.

Sit Investment Associates Inc holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Western Asset Variable Rate Strategic Fund Inc. for 1.28 million shares. Shaker Financial Services Llc owns 24,500 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. has 0.02% invested in the company for 14,224 shares. The Arkansas-based Stephens Inc Ar has invested 0.02% in the stock. Css Llc Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 7,553 shares.

Western Asset Variable Rate Strategic Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The company has market cap of $76.05 million. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. It has a 38.6 P/E ratio. Ltd.

The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $16.29. About 3,539 shares traded. Western Asset Variable Rate Strategic Fund Inc. (GFY) has 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.