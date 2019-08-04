Gofen & Glossberg Lifted Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stake by $1.59 Million; Valuation Declined; Ametek New (AME) Shareholder Scopus Asset Management LP Has Increased Holding by $43.69 Million as Shares Rose

Scopus Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Ametek Inc New (AME) by 532.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopus Asset Management Lp bought 532,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.76% . The hedge fund held 632,761 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.50M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopus Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Ametek Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $86.5. About 1.59M shares traded or 33.74% up from the average. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 17.80% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 02/05/2018 – AMETEK Acquires SoundCom Systems; 26/04/2018 – Ametek Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Increases 2018 Guidance After First-Quarter Profit Rise; Buys SoundCom; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 29/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – P&M CORPORATE FINANCE (PMCF) ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF SOUNDCOM CORPORATION TO AMETEK, INC. (NYSE: AME); 07/05/2018 – Ametek at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 AMETEK INC AME.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $83 FROM $80; RATING OUTPERFORM; 02/05/2018 – Ametek 1Q EPS 78c; 09/05/2018 – David R. Samyn Elected Vice President And General Manager, Materials Analysis Division; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK BUYS SOUNDCOM SYSTEMS

Gofen & Glossberg Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 8.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gofen & Glossberg Llc bought 37,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 494,410 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.54 million, up from 457,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gofen & Glossberg Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $37.42. About 8.53M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc, which manages about $3.51 billion and $2.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) by 9,007 shares to 239,001 shares, valued at $11.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM) by 4,262 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,349 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM).

Scopus Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.64B and $3.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ferro Corp (NYSE:FOE) by 1.08 million shares to 700,000 shares, valued at $13.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs In by 60,763 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 560,000 shares, and cut its stake in Deere & Co (Call) (NYSE:DE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 29 investors sold AME shares while 184 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 188.47 million shares or 0.19% more from 188.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.