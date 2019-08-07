Gofen & Glossberg Has Increased Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Position; Transcanada (TRP) Shareholder Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Lifted Position by $62.13 Million as Share Price Rose

Gofen & Glossberg Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 8.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gofen & Glossberg Llc bought 37,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 494,410 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.54M, up from 457,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gofen & Glossberg Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $35.46. About 11.29M shares traded or 11.68% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY EPS WAS $0.38; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD SPEAKS AT CERA WEEK; 18/04/2018 – Out of bankruptcy, Seadrill eyes closer ties with oil service firms; 04/05/2018 – Sri Lanka to sign deals with Total, Schlumberger for seismic study; 04/04/2018 – HAL, SLB: At press conference unveiling new oil and gas discovery in #Bahrain. 1bilion barrel discovery. Light oil and gas discovered; 20/04/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: 1st Quarter Results; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Says Global Oil Market in Balance — Commodity Comment; 25/04/2018 – Schlumberger: Helge Lund Resigns From Board; 29/05/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – FOLLOWING ANNOUNCEMENT RE. ONELNG, CO FORMALISED DISCUSSIONS AND ARE ACTIVELY MOVING FORWARD WITH THEM

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 96.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp bought 1.41M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The hedge fund held 2.87M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $129.04M, up from 1.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $48.09. About 1.61 million shares traded or 22.19% up from the average. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 10.49% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA – INCREASE IN OVERALL COMPARABLE EARNINGS OUTLOOK FOR 2018 INCREASED DUE TO HIGHER VOLUMES ON KEYSTONE PIPELINE SYSTEM, AMONG OTHERS; 09/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA SEES A LOT OF DISRUPTION ACROSS ENERGY VALUE CHAIN; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA EXPECTS TO FINALIZE FORCE MAJEURE AGREEMENTS WITH CFE ON MEXICO PIPELINES IN ‘NEXT FEW MONTHS’ -CONFERENCE CALL; 20/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA – NOVA GAS TRANSMISSION LTD IS WORKING TO FINALIZE SCOPE OF EXPANSION FACILITIES TO MEET SERVICE REQUIREMENTS RESULTING FROM OPEN SEASON; 24/05/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – NOVA GAS TRANSMISSION LTD WILL WORK WITH ITS SHIPPERS TO ADDRESS REQUIREMENTS PROVIDED BY NEB; 23/03/2018 – TransCanada: Agreement Fixes Operating, Maintenance and Admin Costs at $225M for 2018 and $230M for 2019; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada Declares Quarterly Dividends; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – IN LIGHT OF 2018 FERC ACTIONS, FURTHER DROP DOWNS OF ASSETS INTO TC PIPELINES, LP ARE NOT CONSIDERED TO BE A VIABLE FUNDING LEVER; 09/04/2018 – CORRECT: TRANSCANADA SAYS ENERGY DISRUPTION TO SHIFT SPENDING; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chem State Bank stated it has 25,158 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Qci Asset Management Ny has 1.55% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 361,438 shares. Roundview Capital Lc reported 10,285 shares. Moreover, Birinyi Assoc Incorporated has 0.09% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated stated it has 0.47% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Telemark Asset Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.00 million shares. First Personal has 325 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.11% or 42,965 shares in its portfolio. First Retail Bank Of Newtown invested in 0.19% or 16,067 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 399,372 shares stake. Nikko Asset Management Americas Incorporated holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 429,892 shares. Utd Fire Gp Inc invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Marco Ltd reported 0.22% stake. Creative Planning owns 64,900 shares. Wg Shaheen And Dba Whitney And Co owns 0.62% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 64,296 shares.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc, which manages about $3.51 billion and $2.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM) by 4,262 shares to 162,349 shares, valued at $22.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) by 3,522 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,546 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM).

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02B and $7.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 2.15 million shares to 26.76M shares, valued at $778.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hess Midstream Partners Lp by 159,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 828,654 shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NEP).