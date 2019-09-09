Gofen & Glossberg Cut Idex (IEX) Position; TIGER BRANDS LTD ORDINARY SHARES SOUTH (TBLMF) SI Increased By 2.02%

TIGER BRANDS LTD ORDINARY SHARES SOUTH (OTCMKTS:TBLMF) had an increase of 2.02% in short interest. TBLMF’s SI was 121,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 2.02% from 119,100 shares previously. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $14.63. About 161,205 shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMF) has 0.00% since September 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc decreased Idex (IEX) stake by 14.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gofen & Glossberg Llc sold 7,358 shares as Idex (IEX)’s stock rose 8.92%. The Gofen & Glossberg Llc holds 42,932 shares with $6.52M value, down from 50,290 last quarter. Idex now has $12.39B valuation. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $167.29. About 154,548 shares traded. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 13.69% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 30/05/2018 – Idex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Idex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Idex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – REG-Annual general meeting in IDEX held on 9 May 2018; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q EPS $1.27; 26/04/2018 – IDEX Fire & Safety Unites Brands; 09/05/2018 – IDEX ASA IDEX.OL – THE TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 AMOUNTED TO NOK 55.8 MILLION; 25/04/2018 – IDEX BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY DIV SIXTEEN%; 30/04/2018 – IDEX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.29, EST. $1.24; 25/04/2018 – IDEX Corp Raises Dividend 16% to 43c

Among 3 analysts covering Idex Corp (NYSE:IEX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Idex Corp has $18000 highest and $153 lowest target. $168’s average target is 0.42% above currents $167.29 stock price. Idex Corp had 6 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, July 15 by Stifel Nicolaus. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $16200 target in Monday, July 29 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $153 target in Tuesday, April 16 report.

Analysts await IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.46 earnings per share, up 3.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.41 per share. IEX’s profit will be $108.11 million for 28.65 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by IDEX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold IEX shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.79 million shares or 5.93% less from 73.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Bank & Trust owns 822 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Piedmont Investment Advsrs accumulated 0.04% or 7,290 shares. Ww Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.04% or 4,844 shares in its portfolio. Germany-based Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has invested 0.02% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Pictet Asset Mngmt invested in 811,311 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Atlanta Management L L C has invested 1.41% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Btim reported 83,415 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 189,865 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.06% or 44,954 shares. Farr Miller Washington Limited Liability Co Dc invested in 2,405 shares. Westpac Banking Corporation, Australia-based fund reported 6,301 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 41,152 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Communication The has 325,646 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Illinois-based Ubs Asset Americas has invested 0% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX).

Gofen & Glossberg Llc increased Ishares Core Msci Emer Mkts Et (IEMG) stake by 16,420 shares to 72,049 valued at $3.73 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) stake by 9,461 shares and now owns 494,519 shares. Home Depot (NYSE:HD) was raised too.