Gofen & Glossberg Cut Idex (IEX) Holding by $1.11 Million as Valuation Rose; Tiedemann Wealth Management Has Raised Oneok New (OKE) Stake by $598,989

Gofen & Glossberg Llc decreased its stake in Idex (IEX) by 14.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gofen & Glossberg Llc sold 7,358 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 42,932 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.52 million, down from 50,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gofen & Glossberg Llc who had been investing in Idex for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $164.63. About 46,073 shares traded. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 13.69% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.32; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q Effective Tax Rate 24%; 30/04/2018 – IDEX 1Q EPS $1.27; 08/05/2018 – REG-IDEX strengthens go to market organisation in preparation for mass commercialisation; 12/04/2018 – Idex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 02/04/2018 – Idex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS ENTERS INTO EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS TO ACQUIRE IDEX FROM CUBE INFRASTRUCTURE MANAGERS; 30/05/2018 – Idex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – IDEX Fire & Safety Unites Brands; 30/04/2018 – IDEX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.29, EST. $1.24

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 8.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc bought 8,681 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 113,767 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.95M, up from 105,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $70.42. About 211,313 shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 02/05/2018 – ONEOK SAYS IN ADVANCED TALKS ON WEST TEXAS SYSTEM GAS EXPANSION; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Oneok Inc; 23/03/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 04/04/2018 – IGNORE: ONEOK REPORTED EDI SERVICES SUSPENSION APRIL 3; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK INC – INCREASED ONEOK’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 2.5 CENTS PER SHARE, OR 3 PERCENT COMPARED WITH ITS PRIOR DIVIDEND, TO 79.5 CENTS PER SHARE; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK MAINTAINS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35 billion and $2.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDA) by 10,368 shares to 76,988 shares, valued at $2.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Ser Tr by 6,102 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,408 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (AMJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldgs Sa accumulated 54,366 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Royal National Bank Of Canada accumulated 0.16% or 5.30 million shares. Suntrust Banks reported 23,634 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Llc accumulated 15,851 shares. Sasco Cap Inc Ct invested in 5.35% or 816,125 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Limited has invested 0.49% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 0.1% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Atria Invests Ltd Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 12,383 shares. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital LP holds 0.77% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) or 232,339 shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.07% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Community National Bank Na holds 0.01% or 394 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Global Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 1.19M shares. Legal And General Group Pcl holds 0.12% or 3.00 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold IEX shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.79 million shares or 5.93% less from 73.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.07% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 221,468 shares. Jefferies Fincl Group Inc Inc holds 0.1% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) or 6,796 shares. The Kansas-based Waddell & Reed Financial has invested 0.28% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). 427,292 are owned by Savings Bank Of America Corp De. Old National Bankshares In holds 1,880 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Diversified Trust Com invested in 1,963 shares. Ca reported 0.68% stake. Regions Financial Corporation holds 727 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Veritable LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Korea Inv Corporation reported 65,151 shares. 38,224 are held by Asset Mgmt One. First Citizens Bankshares & Tru Company reported 3,732 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Company holds 2,370 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited holds 811,311 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Atlanta Mgmt L L C reported 1.94M shares.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc, which manages about $3.51B and $2.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P Mid (MDY) by 4,818 shares to 60,314 shares, valued at $20.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sherwin Williams (NYSE:SHW) by 15,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT).

Analysts await IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.46 earnings per share, up 3.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.41 per share. IEX’s profit will be $112.26M for 28.19 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by IDEX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.67% negative EPS growth.

