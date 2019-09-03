Gofen & Glossberg Position in Boeing (BA) Decreased as Stock Value Declined; Susquehanna International Group Llp Has Lowered Its Tenet Healthcare (Put) (THC) Holding by $8.52 Million

Gofen & Glossberg Llc decreased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 14.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gofen & Glossberg Llc sold 31,183 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 178,196 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.97 million, down from 209,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gofen & Glossberg Llc who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $196.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $10.51 during the last trading session, reaching $353.58. About 3.30 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 24/04/2018 – JAPAN SEEKING ROLE IN DEVELOPMENT OF FRENCH-GERMAN MARITIME SURVEILLANCE AIRCRAFT; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell more than 2 percent; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Order Raises Air Lease’s Total 737 MAX Orders to 138; 06/04/2018 – BOEING – ORDER IS VALUED AT $12 BLN; 17/04/2018 – SPIRIT COULD ORDER AIRBUS, BOMBARDIER, EMBRAER, BOEING PLANES; 23/03/2018 – ROLLS-ROYCE RR.L SAYS TRENT 7000 AERO ENGINE NOT AFFECTED BY ISSUES WHICH HAVE AFFECTED TRENT 1000 ENGINE; 25/04/2018 – BOEING STARTS QUARTERLY EARNINGS CALL; 06/03/2018 – LUFTHANSA CEO LHAG.DE SAYS IN TALKS WITH BOEING OVER MIDDLE OF MARKET PLANE BUT STILL AT EARLY STAGE; 13/05/2018 – 24/7 Wall St: New Chinese Passenger Plane To Challenge Boeing; 25/03/2018 – BOEING DELIVERS WORLD’S FIRST 787-10 DREAMLINER TO SIA

Susquehanna International Group Llp decreased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (Put) (THC) by 38.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp sold 304,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 488,500 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.09M, down from 792,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.65% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $20.86. About 768,557 shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Tenet Healthcare Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THC); 28/03/2018 – lnovalon Announces New Post Acute Care Services Agreement with Tenet Healthcare; 29/05/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE SAYS INCREASED SIZE FROM 8 TO 10 MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP – ADDING A SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN BYLAW WITH PROVISIONS; 15/05/2018 – Scopia Capital Management Buys New 2% Position in Tenet; 14/05/2018 – Tenet Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 11/05/2018 – Tenet to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 05/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE – INITIATIVES ALSO INCLUDE TERMINATING SHORT-TERM NOL SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN EFFECTIVE AS OF CLOSE OF BUSINESS ON MARCH 5; 25/04/2018 – Tenet Diagnostics Recommends Pharmacogenetic Testing to Improve Clinical Outcomes, Lower Healthcare Costs for Self-Insured; 26/03/2018 – Glenview: Agreed With Tenet Not to Acquire Beneficial Ownership in Excess of 20% Until First Anniversary of March 23, 2018 Support Agreement

Gofen & Glossberg Llc, which manages about $3.51B and $2.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sherwin Williams (NYSE:SHW) by 15,650 shares to 22,200 shares, valued at $9.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 2,035 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,543 shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild Investment Corporation Il reported 39,453 shares. Bangor Bank & Trust holds 1,394 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Cap Invest Advisors Lc stated it has 0.58% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Capital Ca has invested 0.82% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Alpine Woods Cap Investors Ltd invested in 0.25% or 3,010 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0.45% stake. Parsec Financial Incorporated reported 0.07% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Noesis Capital Mangement reported 740 shares. 230,200 were reported by Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability. Filament Limited Liability reported 914 shares. First Interstate Commercial Bank reported 0.16% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Etrade Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.12% or 10,787 shares in its portfolio. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc holds 14,142 shares. 7,947 were reported by North Star Investment Management Corporation. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd has 79,609 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.30 billion for 37.94 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.29 per share. THC’s profit will be $28.97 million for 18.63 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by Tenet Healthcare Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

Susquehanna International Group Llp, which manages about $243.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huya Inc (Call) by 169,700 shares to 798,300 shares, valued at $22.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tata Mtrs Ltd (Put) (NYSE:TTM) by 131,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 307,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Nustar Energy Lp (Put) (NYSE:NS).

Since July 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $19.60 million activity.