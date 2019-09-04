Gofen & Glossberg Has Trimmed Honeywell International (HON) Holding By $433,394; STREET CAPITAL GROUP COMMON SHARES (CXSNF) SI Decreased By 5.13%

Gofen & Glossberg Llc decreased Honeywell International (HON) stake by 1.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gofen & Glossberg Llc sold 2,743 shares as Honeywell International (HON)’s stock rose 0.89%. The Gofen & Glossberg Llc holds 183,834 shares with $29.22M value, down from 186,577 last quarter. Honeywell International now has $114.04 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $163.53. About 2.80M shares traded or 19.01% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – SEES 2018 SEGMENT MARGIN 19.3% – 19.6%; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Airlines With Powerful Connected Aircraft Analytics Package for Optimizing Flight Ops; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc.: 1st Quarter Results; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – ALSO ENTERED INTO A $4.0 BILLION AMENDED AND RESTATED FIVE YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Net $1.44B; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Repurchased Nearly $950M in Shrs in 1Q; 15/05/2018 – Van Ness Feldman Welcomes Former Honeywell Executive Eric C. Wagner to Firm as Senior Policy Advisor; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO ADAMCZYK DOESN’T ANTICIPATE `MEGADEALS’; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Adj EPS $1.95

STREET CAPITAL GROUP INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:CXSNF) had a decrease of 5.13% in short interest. CXSNF’s SI was 81,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 5.13% from 85,700 shares previously. With 356,800 avg volume, 0 days are for STREET CAPITAL GROUP INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:CXSNF)’s short sellers to cover CXSNF’s short positions. It closed at $0.47 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Street Capital Group Inc., a financial services company, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the mortgage lending business in Canada. The company has market cap of $61.57 million. It provides a broad lineup of high ratio and conventional mortgages to borrowers, as well as sells the mortgages. It has a 42.73 P/E ratio. The firm offers residential mortgage loans primarily through its network of independent mortgage brokers.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.40B for 20.34 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Bank invested in 0.52% or 514,223 shares. 12,816 are owned by Tradewinds Cap Ltd. Violich Cap Mgmt Inc invested in 46,701 shares or 1.88% of the stock. Country Bank & Trust invested in 232 shares. First Commonwealth Corporation Pa holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 3,541 shares. 49,579 were reported by Crossvault Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 4.90M shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Cornerstone Inv Ltd Liability Company reported 394,768 shares. North Star Investment Mngmt Corp has 6,937 shares. Ipswich Investment Mgmt Company owns 31,342 shares or 1.63% of their US portfolio. Ifrah Fincl Svcs Incorporated holds 0.23% or 3,865 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.3% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Llc has 3,137 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Liability accumulated 58,821 shares. Montag & Caldwell Lc reported 3.01% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Among 3 analysts covering Honeywell Int`l (NYSE:HON), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Honeywell Int`l has $18800 highest and $183 lowest target. $187.33’s average target is 14.55% above currents $163.53 stock price. Honeywell Int`l had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Tuesday, July 9. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 22. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc increased Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) stake by 9,461 shares to 494,519 valued at $39.53M in 2019Q1. It also upped Goldman Sachs Treas Acc Fd stake by 5,721 shares and now owns 15,922 shares. Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM) was raised too.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What We Like About Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “China petrochemicals facility picks Honeywell tech – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.