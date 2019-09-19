Gofen & Glossberg Has Decreased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $4.42 Million; Stock Value Rose; As Autozone (AZO) Stock Price Rose, Pitcairn Company Increased by $919,863 Its Stake

Pitcairn Company increased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 95.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company bought 837 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 1,711 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.88M, up from 874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $16.9 during the last trading session, reaching $1179.43. About 22,132 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 3.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gofen & Glossberg Llc sold 33,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 922,736 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $123.61 million, down from 955,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gofen & Glossberg Llc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $141.28. About 6.83 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/04/2018 – Microsoft opens up day after earnings beat; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Solution to a Tech Threat: Linux–Not Windows; 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Sits Down with CNBC’s Jon Fortt Today; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT MAY RELEASE NEW SURFACE TABLETS LATER IN 2018; 12/04/2018 – TCG Members Infineon, Microsoft, and OnBoard Security to Host Security Solutions Workshop and Demonstrations at Internet of; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT/DELL ENTER TRANSFORMATIVE AGREEMENT WITH U.S. INTELLIGENCE COMMUNITY FOR MICROSOFT CLOUD SERVICES FOR GOVERNMENT; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry will partner with Microsoft to provide a secure environment for Microsoft Office apps; 14/05/2018 – Shieldox Announces Collaboration with Microsoft Information Protection to Protect Data in Motion; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple are in talks with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government to lift its ban on Skype and FaceTime, which have been illegal in the Gulf country for years

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold AZO shares while 203 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 22.18 million shares or 2.62% less from 22.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $999.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Sys Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4,142 shares to 24,027 shares, valued at $7.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR) by 2,511 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,393 shares, and cut its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.