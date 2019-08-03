Gofen & Glossberg Has Raised Its Stake in Sherwin Williams (SHW) by $6.73 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Southernsun Asset Management Increases Holding in Stepan Co (SCL)

Gofen & Glossberg Llc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams (SHW) by 238.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gofen & Glossberg Llc bought 15,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 22,200 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.56 million, up from 6,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gofen & Glossberg Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $510.47. About 410,595 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Stepan Co (SCL) by 2.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc bought 5,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 176,667 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.46 million, up from 171,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Stepan Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $96.1. About 72,848 shares traded. Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) has risen 14.18% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SCL News: 10/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SCL.N – MATTHEW EAKEN WILL CONTINUE IN HIS ROLE AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CORPORATE CONTROLLER; 24/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SCL.N – FOR FULL YEAR, COMPANY EXPECTS CAPITAL SPENDING TO BE BETWEEN $105 MLN AND $115 MLN; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN REPORTS APPOINTMENT OF NEW VP & CFO; 27/03/2018 Stepan Completes Acquisition of a Surfactant Production Facility and a Portion of its Associated Surfactant Business in Mexico; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SAYS ROJO WILL SUCCEED MATTHEW EAKEN – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – DJ Stepan Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCL); 24/04/2018 – Stepan Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Stepan 1Q EPS $1.31; 10/04/2018 – Stepan Announces Appointment Of New VP And Chief Financial Officer; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN – ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAD APPOINTED LUIS ROJO AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO

Gofen & Glossberg Llc, which manages about $3.51B and $2.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Athene Holding Ltd Cl A by 7,783 shares to 177,028 shares, valued at $7.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mccormick Non (NYSE:MKC) by 9,453 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,446 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity.

