Gofen & Glossberg Raised Holding in Salesforce.Com (CRM) by $2.84 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Rr Partners LP Trimmed Position in Cardinal Health (CAH) by $475,200 as Share Value Declined

Gofen & Glossberg Llc increased its stake in Salesforce.Com (CRM) by 14.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gofen & Glossberg Llc bought 17,990 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 141,089 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.34 million, up from 123,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gofen & Glossberg Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $153.33. About 2.98M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE SIGNS PACT TO BUY MULESOFT; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT – SALESFORCE EXPECTS TO FUND CASH CONSIDERATION WITH CASH FROM BALANCE SHEET AND ABOUT $3.0 BLN OF PROCEEDS FROM DEBT SECURITIES; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Salesforce.com And Debt ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 20/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce to Host Second-Annual Salesforce Equality Awards in San Francisco; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s AI Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 9c-Loss 8c; 11/04/2018 – Salesforce Customers Drive New Levels of Productivity and Innovation with Lightning; 30/03/2018 – SALESFORCE COM INC’S CEO MARC BENIOFF REPORTS 7.419 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN DROPBOX INC AS OF MARCH 27 – SEC FILING

Rr Partners Lp decreased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 2.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Partners Lp sold 9,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 469,200 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.59 million, down from 479,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Partners Lp who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $47.04. About 1.11 million shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 16.28% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 09/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS TODAY APPROVED A 3 PERCENT INCREASE IN CO’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND FROM $0.4624 PER SHARE TO $0.4763 PER SHARE; 23/04/2018 – The Kroger Co. and Cardinal Health to Co-Host Drug Take-Back Events Across 26 States on April 28; 09/03/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC – TRC CAPITAL’S “MINI-TENDER” OFFER IS FOR OFFER PRICE OF $65.85 PER CARDINAL HEALTH SHARE; 11/05/2018 – Cerus Endovascular Promotes Stephen Griffin, PhD, to President; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Cuts FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.85-Adj EPS $4.95; 28/03/2018 – Survey Finds 40 Percent of Health Care Providers Have Canceled Surgical Cases Due to Lack of Supplies; 09/03/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT BELOW-MARKET; 07/03/2018 – FDA head Gottlieb criticizes industry for “Kabuki drug-pricing”; 02/04/2018 – Cardinal Health Inc. CDS Tightens 11 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Lowers Outook on Weak Performance — Earnings Review

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 134,486 were accumulated by Nomura Holdg Inc. Dubuque Retail Bank Com owns 51,262 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.67% or 24,968 shares. Cornerstone Advisors reported 3,240 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Light Street Cap Mgmt Limited Company owns 187,990 shares or 1.99% of their US portfolio. Maryland-based Maryland Capital Mgmt has invested 1.75% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Moreover, Marsico Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 6.15% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 1.08M shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity has invested 0.53% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). First Trust holds 0.2% or 12,574 shares. Price T Rowe Md reported 29.86M shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Kopp Investment Advsrs Ltd Company stated it has 1,726 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Glaxis Cap Mgmt Lc holds 10,000 shares. Profund Lc accumulated 83,332 shares or 0.63% of the stock. 6,310 are held by Monetary Management Gru. Winch Advisory Serv Ltd Liability Company reported 1.98% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 36 selling transactions for $33.65 million activity. The insider Benioff Marc sold 15,000 shares worth $2.36M. BLOCK KEITH sold 5,000 shares worth $749,873. Robbins Cynthia G. had sold 490 shares worth $73,082. Conway Craig had sold 200 shares worth $29,214. 5,325 shares were sold by Weaver Amy E, worth $857,751 on Friday, February 15. Roos John Victor sold 114 shares worth $17,779.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc, which manages about $3.51B and $2.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 2,047 shares to 154,442 shares, valued at $36.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,245 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 155,918 shares, and cut its stake in Tiffany (NYSE:TIF).

