Gofen & Glossberg Decreased Its Abbvie (ABBV) Holding by $457,600 as Shares Declined; Proofpoint (PFPT) Holder Seven Post Investment Office LP Cut Its Position

Seven Post Investment Office Lp decreased its stake in Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) by 43.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seven Post Investment Office Lp sold 34,302 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,391 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39M, down from 78,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seven Post Investment Office Lp who had been investing in Proofpoint Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $124.56. About 288,786 shares traded. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has declined 2.64% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 24/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $120; 02/05/2018 – Proofpoint Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Loss $40.4M-Loss $37.3M; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT 1Q REV. $162.5M, EST. $152.0M; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $702 MLN TO $706 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Wombat Security’s Beyond the Phish® Report Shows That Protecting Confidential Information Remains No. 1 Problem Area for End Users; 20/03/2018 – Global Market Survey: 77% of Businesses Expect to Fall Victim to Email Fraud in the Next 12 Months; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 15C TO 17C, EST. 16C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Proofpoint Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFPT); 16/03/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $120

Gofen & Glossberg Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie (ABBV) by 3.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gofen & Glossberg Llc sold 5,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 169,282 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.64 million, down from 175,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gofen & Glossberg Llc who had been investing in Abbvie for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $72.99. About 9.21 million shares traded or 13.60% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Raises FY View To Adj EPS $7.66-Adj EPS $7.76; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pembrolizumab) Combination Trials; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE; 27/04/2018 – $ABBV terminates another antibody-drug conjugate SC-007 from $5.8B Stemcentrx acquisition due to “Benefit/Risk Imbalance”; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 31/05/2018 – AbbVie to Present New Data from Several Investigational Studies of Venetoclax as Monotherapy or in Combination for the Management of a Number of Difficult-to-Treat Blood Cancers at 23rd European Hematology Association (EHA) Annual Congress; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie: Upadacitinib Significantly Inhibited Radiographic Progression at Week 26 Compared to Placebo; 15/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J and AbbVie roll back price hike after criticism; FDA to call out companies that thwart generics; 21/05/2018 – LANNETT COMPANY INC – FDA APPROVAL FOR DRONABINOL CAPSULES,THERAPEUTIC EQUIVALENT TO REFERENCE LISTED DRUG, MARINOL CAPSULES OF ABBVIE; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – CO, ISAI TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA JOINTLY, BOTH AS MONOTHERAPY AND IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S ANTI-PD-1 THERAPY, KEYTRUDA

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.21 earnings per share, up 10.50% or $0.21 from last year’s $2 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.24B for 8.26 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.27% EPS growth.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc, which manages about $3.51B and $2.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8,832 shares to 261,175 shares, valued at $14.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 52,840 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,707 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Treas Acc Fd.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.65 million activity. AUSTIN ROXANNE S had bought 11,500 shares worth $776,250 on Wednesday, June 26. Another trade for 30,400 shares valued at $2.05 million was made by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.06 in 2018Q4.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $1.45 million activity. On Thursday, February 7 the insider Lee Robert Darren sold $918,952. Herren Richard Scott sold 3,200 shares worth $374,400.

Seven Post Investment Office Lp, which manages about $3.75 billion and $141.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (NYSE:LII) by 3,230 shares to 317,158 shares, valued at $83.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.