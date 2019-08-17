Gofen & Glossberg Has Cut Its Merck (MRK) Holding; Profile of 0 Analysts Covering Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG)

Gofen & Glossberg Llc decreased Merck (MRK) stake by 1.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gofen & Glossberg Llc sold 4,107 shares as Merck (MRK)’s stock rose 5.42%. The Gofen & Glossberg Llc holds 367,933 shares with $30.60M value, down from 372,040 last quarter. Merck now has $217.79B valuation. The stock increased 1.92% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $85.06. About 8.74M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to; 16/05/2018 – ASTRA’S CRESTOR SAID TO POTENTIALLY FETCH OVER $1B FOR U.S. MKT; 27/03/2018 – U.S; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit; 21/04/2018 – DJ Merck & Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRK); 25/03/2018 – ONO: OPDIVO APPROVED FOR WIDER USE IN HODGKIN LYMPHOMA IN KOREA; 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma; 15/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SAYS SEES 2018 ADJ EBITDA FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS IN A RANGE OF BETWEEN € 3.75BILLION AND € 4.0 BILLION; 09/04/2018 – CANADA OKS TECENTRIQ FOR METASTATIC NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 22/05/2018 – VIRALYTICS SAYS FIRB APPROVES TAKEOVER BY MERCK SHARP & DOHME

Among 5 analysts covering Royal Mail Plc (LON:RMG), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Royal Mail Plc has GBX 320 highest and GBX 150 lowest target. GBX 219.80’s average target is 14.03% above currents GBX 192.75 stock price. Royal Mail Plc had 21 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Underperform” on Monday, June 3. JP Morgan upgraded it to “Neutral” rating and GBX 252 target in Tuesday, June 4 report. The stock of Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) earned “Hold” rating by Berenberg on Monday, April 1. The company was upgraded on Friday, May 24 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was upgraded by Societe Generale on Friday, June 14 to “Hold”. Liberum Capital upgraded it to “Hold” rating and GBX 185 target in Friday, May 24 report. The stock of Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) has “Underperform” rating given on Wednesday, May 29 by Credit Suisse. Deutsche Bank maintained Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) on Tuesday, June 4 with “Sell” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, June 7 by HSBC. On Wednesday, May 22 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. See Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) latest ratings:

18/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 185.00 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal Weight Upgrade

12/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 150.00 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 250.00 Maintain

11/07/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Underperform Old Target: GBX 170.00 Maintain

02/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 185.00 Maintain

28/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 150.00 Maintain

14/06/2019 Broker: Societe Generale Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 235.00 New Target: GBX 208.00 Upgrade

10/06/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 320.00 Maintain

07/06/2019 Broker: HSBC Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 300.00 New Target: GBX 216.00 Downgrade

Among 7 analysts covering Merck & Company (NYSE:MRK), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Merck & Company has $10300 highest and $83 lowest target. $91.88’s average target is 8.02% above currents $85.06 stock price. Merck & Company had 19 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) rating on Friday, June 21. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $96 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, February 25. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Wednesday, February 20. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated the shares of MRK in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of MRK in report on Friday, March 1 with “Hold” rating. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc increased Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) stake by 9,461 shares to 494,519 valued at $39.53M in 2019Q1. It also upped Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 8,832 shares and now owns 261,175 shares. Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA) was raised too.

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Merck Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Leerink likes Merck in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Key events next week – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Merck’s Keytruda Gets A Double Dose Of Positive News – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FDA OKs Merck’s Humira biosimilar – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 20,445 were accumulated by Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.93% or 791,570 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability holds 0.76% or 10.64 million shares. Gamco Investors Et Al holds 0.07% or 103,941 shares. Williams Jones Assocs Ltd Company reported 104,705 shares. Fiduciary Of The Southwest Tx owns 97,874 shares for 2.37% of their portfolio. Jackson Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co holds 55,919 shares or 1.14% of its portfolio. Factory Mutual holds 1.28 million shares. Boston Limited Com owns 117,967 shares. Oakbrook Invs Lc stated it has 485,380 shares. Lvm Cap Mgmt Limited Mi reported 0.2% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Horan Capital Advsrs Lc holds 1.74% or 33,026 shares in its portfolio. Stralem & Com Inc invested in 89,041 shares or 3.39% of the stock. American Intll Inc reported 1.16M shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd reported 850 shares.

More recent Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG): Immense Growth Potential? – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “What Do Analysts Think About Royal Mail plc’s (LON:RMG) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Royal Mail plc operates as an universal postal service well-known provider in the United Kingdom and other European countries. The company has market cap of 1.93 billion GBP. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It has a 11.01 P/E ratio. The firm also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and creates and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

The stock increased 2.31% or GBX 4.35 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 192.75. About 3.48 million shares traded. Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) has 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.