Gofen & Glossberg Has Raised Holding in Occidental Petroleum (OXY) as Shares Declined; Potlatchdeltic (PCH) Stake Maintained by Ancora Advisors Llc

Ancora Advisors Llc increased its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corporation (PCH) by 41.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc bought 89,956 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.60% . The hedge fund held 308,867 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.04 million, up from 218,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Potlatchdeltic Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $41.3. About 258,045 shares traded. PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) has declined 12.55% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PCH News: 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – TRANSFERRED DUTIES OF PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER TO JERALD W. RICHARDS, VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 28/03/2018 POTLATCHDELTIC – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED TERM LOAN AGREEMENT FOR TERM LOAN AGREEMENT DATED DEC 14, 2014; 28/03/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SAYS UNDER AMENDMENT TERMS, LENDERS AGREED TO EXTEND $100 MLN ADDITIONAL TERM LOANS TO BORROWERS – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Potlatchdeltic’s Notes To Baa3, Outlook Stable; 03/04/2018 – PotlatchDeltic Scheduled to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3rd; 03/05/2018 – PotlatchDeltic 1Q Rev $199.9M; 07/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP PCH.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SAYS ON MAY 7, CO TERMINATED STEPHANIE A. BRADY, CONTROLLER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – AGREEMENT CONTINUES $100 MLN TERM LOAN UNDER TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AUGUST 27, 2015; 03/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – ON TRACK WITH $50 MLN IN AFTER-TAX ANNUAL CASH SYNERGY RUN RATE IN YEAR TWO; ACHIEVED $30 MLN RUN RATE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018

Gofen & Glossberg Llc increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum (OXY) by 5.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gofen & Glossberg Llc bought 10,133 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 199,825 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.05M, up from 189,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gofen & Glossberg Llc who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $45.4. About 4.01 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FOR CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $1,100 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN FY 2018E; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL LOOK AT BUYBACKS AS LONG AS OIL OVER $60/BBL; 22/04/2018 – DJ Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OXY); 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES 2Q TOTAL OIL & GAS PRODUCTION 628–648 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT PERMIAN RESOURCES PRODUCTION OF 198 — 210 MBOED; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL BE “OPPORTUNISTIC” IN USES OF EXCESS CASH

More notable recent PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Should Leave PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH)’s Upcoming Dividend On The Shelf – Yahoo Finance” on September 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investing In Property Through PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “PotlatchDeltic Announces Payment of Special Dividend Nasdaq:PCH – GlobeNewswire” on November 15, 2018. More interesting news about PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 19% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is PotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 26 investors sold PCH shares while 61 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 57.96 million shares or 0.48% more from 57.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc has invested 0.01% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership holds 0% or 25,946 shares in its portfolio. Corecommodity Mngmt Lc stated it has 43,162 shares or 0.93% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 0.02% invested in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) for 49,054 shares. Utd Capital Advisers Limited Liability holds 0.01% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) or 28,109 shares. 6,198 are owned by Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Co. Nwq Invest Co Ltd Com holds 486,502 shares. Asset Mngmt One Com Limited accumulated 5,736 shares. Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Company invested in 890,400 shares or 0.01% of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 11,752 shares. 8,593 were reported by Css Ltd Limited Liability Company Il. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 59,618 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 27,438 shares. Macroview Investment Lc accumulated 57 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 130,351 shares.

Ancora Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.12B and $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Welbilt Inc by 26,020 shares to 168,740 shares, valued at $2.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,408 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,758 shares, and cut its stake in Armstrong Flooring Inc Com.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hilltop Inc invested 0.15% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Bp Pcl holds 0.14% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 75,000 shares. First Commonwealth Fin Corp Pa owns 10,240 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can owns 1.22 million shares. Northeast Inv Mngmt accumulated 4,828 shares or 0.02% of the stock. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 800,000 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Chesley Taft Assocs Ltd Co has 7,070 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Limited Liability reported 6,041 shares stake. D E Shaw & Communication invested in 2.49 million shares or 0.16% of the stock. Aviva Public Limited reported 277,787 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0.01% or 42,474 shares in its portfolio. Spark Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 60,800 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Vaughan Nelson Invest Management LP stated it has 16,400 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Japan-based Norinchukin Bankshares The has invested 0.1% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Lpl Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Should U.S. Oil Investors Be Concerned About Declining Rig Count Numbers? – The Motley Fool” on September 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Occidental Announces Dividend NYSE:OXY – GlobeNewswire” published on May 09, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Occidental subsidiary selling Plains All American stake for over $650M – Houston Business Journal” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “It Might Be Better To Avoid Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s (NYSE:OXY) Upcoming 1.9% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Carl Icahn Issues Open Letter to Occidental Petroleum Stockholders – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 29, 2019.