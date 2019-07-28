Gofen & Glossberg Has Lowered Its Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Holding; Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Has 1.29 Sentiment

Gofen & Glossberg Llc decreased Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) stake by 1.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gofen & Glossberg Llc sold 5,231 shares as Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)’s stock rose 6.33%. The Gofen & Glossberg Llc holds 310,907 shares with $85.10M value, down from 316,138 last quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific now has $114.88 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.16% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $287.21. About 938,793 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 03/04/2018 – TMO:RAPID MYCOPLASMA TEST METHOD ACCEPTED FOR QA/QC,LOT RELEASE; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.40; 27/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER, LEICA IN PACT FOR CRYO-TOMOGRAPHY WORKFLOW; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC ANNOUNCE PACT; 30/04/2018 – Mudrick Capital: Opposes Globalstar Inc.’s Proposed Merger Deal With Thermo Acquisitions Subsidiary; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING ITS 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 23/04/2018 – STL Today: Thermo Fisher to make $50 million investment, add 80 jobs in St. Louis; 10/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Highlights Digital Science Innovations at Analytica 2018; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches Oncomine Childhood Cancer Research Assay and Establishes International Childhood Oncology Net

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI) investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.29, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 171 funds started new and increased stock positions, while 133 trimmed and sold equity positions in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 138.57 million shares, up from 135.50 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Omega Healthcare Investors Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 5 to 4 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 34 Reduced: 99 Increased: 122 New Position: 49.

Edmp Inc. holds 4.47% of its portfolio in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. for 120,034 shares. Legg Mason Inc. owns 1,435 shares or 4.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, V3 Capital Management L.P. has 3.72% invested in the company for 511,500 shares. The Michigan-based White Pine Investment Co has invested 3.02% in the stock. Rench Wealth Management Inc., a Texas-based fund reported 83,622 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $1.95 million activity.

Analysts await Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 6.58% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.76 per share. OHI’s profit will be $152.31 million for 13.02 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.58% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.93% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $36.99. About 802,823 shares traded. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI) has risen 30.39% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.96% the S&P500. Some Historical OHI News: 11/05/2018 – Omega Announces 2018 Investor Day Webcast; 04/04/2018 – CEO Pickett Gifts 600 Of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc; 09/05/2018 – TABLE-Japan nuclear reactor operations: Kansai restarts Ohi No.4; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare: 1Q Reflected Rev Reduction Associated With Orianna Health System; 23/04/2018 – Employee Benefit: U.S. Department of Labor Proposes Penalties for Farm Supply Company For Operating Damaged Forklift at its Ohi; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare 1Q Adjusted FFO 78c/Sh; 07/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Tennessee-based nursing home chain Orianna files for bankruptcy; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA SAYS ORIANNA AND AFFILIATES IN VOLUNTARY CH. 11 PROCESS; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – CO HAS PROVIDED A COMMITMENT FOR UP TO $30 MLN IN DEBTOR-IN-POSSESSION (“DIP”) FINANCING TO PROVIDE LIQUIDITY TO THE DEBTORS; 07/03/2018 – Omega Healthcare Backs Adjusted FFO Guidance of $2.96/Shr-$3.06/Shr

More notable recent Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “We Wouldn’t Be Too Quick To Buy Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investing In Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI): What You Need To Know – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Decades – The Motley Fool” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment firm. The company has market cap of $7.94 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United States. It has a 28.09 P/E ratio. It invests in healthcare facilities, primarily in long-term healthcare facilities in order to create its portfolio.

Among 7 analysts covering Thermo Fisher (NYSE:TMO), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Thermo Fisher has $32100 highest and $288 lowest target. $307’s average target is 6.89% above currents $287.21 stock price. Thermo Fisher had 15 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 16 by Needham. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 22 with “Buy”. The stock of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, March 25. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 18 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, May 23 by UBS. The stock of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, March 5. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 25 by Needham. Argus Research maintained Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) rating on Wednesday, May 1. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $31000 target. The stock of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) earned “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, March 26. BTIG Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $310 target in Tuesday, March 26 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 24,100 were reported by Marvin Palmer Associate. Violich Mgmt invested in 1,275 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Moreover, Smith Moore And has 0.1% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 1,579 shares. Greenleaf stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Swarthmore Group has invested 4.56% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Nordea Inv Mngmt owns 281,343 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. 9,625 were accumulated by Middleton And Ma. Waters Parkerson & Limited Liability owns 197,586 shares or 4.54% of their US portfolio. 16,452 are held by Indexiq Advisors Ltd Liability. Personal Capital Advsrs has invested 0% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Greystone Managed Invs Inc reported 0.7% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Wesbanco National Bank reported 42,553 shares. Td Asset Management Inc owns 699,166 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Vaughan Nelson Inv Mngmt LP reported 316,399 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 37,577 shares or 1.95% of all its holdings.