Gofen & Glossberg Lifted Position in Sherwin Williams (SHW) as Market Valuation Rose; Old Republic International Has Lowered Bp Plc Adr (BP) Holding by $4.54 Million

Gofen & Glossberg Llc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams (SHW) by 238.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gofen & Glossberg Llc bought 15,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 22,200 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.56M, up from 6,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gofen & Glossberg Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $3.37 during the last trading session, reaching $498.73. About 32,295 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Sherwin Williams – 04/06/2018 11:06 AM; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Net $250.1M; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – AIA Announces New Partnership with Sherwin-Williams; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Expects Incremental Sales From the Valspar Acquisition to Be Approximately $600 M for April and May in 2nd Quarter; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CALL ENDS; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $14.95 TO $15.45; 16/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Celebrates The Power Of Paint By Transforming More Than 200 Community Spaces; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – QTRLY NET SALES ROSE DUE TO ADDITION OF VALSPAR SALES, SELLING PRICE INCREASES, HIGHER PAINT SALES VOLUME IN AMERICAS GROUP; 16/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams May Benefit, Industry Posts 22nd Straight Gain

Old Republic International Corp decreased its stake in Bp Plc Adr (BP) by 5.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp sold 105,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 1.70 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.16 million, down from 1.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Bp Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $37.46. About 1.10 million shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 26/04/2018 – BP PLC: Helge Lund to Succeed Carl-Henric Svanberg; 26/04/2018 – BP: Mr Lund to Join BP Bd as Chmn Designate Sept 1; 26/04/2018 – BP PLC – LUND WILL JOIN BP BOARD AS CHAIRMAN DESIGNATE AND A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR ON 1 SEPTEMBER 2018; 05/03/2018 Technologent And BP Logix Announce Strategic Partnership; 22/05/2018 – BP PLC BP.L – BP INVESTS IN ULTRA-FAST CHARGING BATTERY COMPANY STOREDOT; 13/03/2018 – PKO BP PKO.WA : SOCGEN RAISES TO HOLD FROM SELL; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO PLN 41; 16/04/2018 – BP MAY TOP $500M NEW ENERGIES BUDGET WITH `RIGHT OPPORTUNITY’; 21/03/2018 – Henderson Continental Europe Adds BAT, Exits BP; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT ALSO INCLUDES AN OPTION, BUT NOT AN OBLIGATION, FOR BP ON A SECOND FLNG VESSEL; 12/04/2018 – BP: Petrobras is Petroleo Brasileiro

Gofen & Glossberg Llc, which manages about $3.51 billion and $2.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8,291 shares to 404,121 shares, valued at $44.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM) by 4,262 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,349 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Ltd.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone owns 20,000 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Liability, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 80,291 shares. Tdam Usa has 4,729 shares. Washington Trust Comml Bank reported 55 shares. Maryland-based Adams Natural Resources Fund has invested 1.72% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Prudential Inc accumulated 93,875 shares. The New York-based Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0.35% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Co has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Granite Prtnrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Fincl Mngmt has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Benjamin F Edwards & accumulated 1,411 shares. Moreover, Condor Cap Management has 0.23% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Commonwealth Bancorporation Of stated it has 4,909 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 686,548 are owned by Invesco Ltd. Bahl Gaynor Incorporated invested in 741 shares or 0% of the stock.