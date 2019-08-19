Gofen & Glossberg Has Decreased Holding in Qualcomm (QCOM) as Share Price Declined; Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Raised Position in American Airlines Group (AAL) by $421,910

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) by 65.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc bought 13,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The institutional investor held 34,305 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, up from 20,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Airlines Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.75B market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $26.4. About 5.16 million shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Load Factor 80.4%; 18/05/2018 – CPA, AAL, BA: @StevenCejas Cubana doesn’t operate 737s – so it’s another airline or the wrong type of plane. – ! $CPA $AAL $BA; 27/04/2018 – B. Allen-Ebrahimian: EXCLUSIVE: Beijing has threatened United Airlines and American Airlines, demanding they change all; 26/04/2018 – AAL SAYS COST OF TRAVEL SHOULD GO UP WITH HIGHER FUEL PRICES; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – IN 2018, CO EXPECTS TO REDUCE THE REGIONAL FLEET COUNT BY A NET OF 4 AIRCRAFT; 13/04/2018 – “Gold rush” for Wi-Fi on board planes spurs innovation; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Airlines resolve dispute over Chicago O’Hare expansion; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN AMERICAN AIRLINES – SEC FILING; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – ANNOUNCED AN ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT; 26/04/2018 – AAL: 12% FUEL PRICE RISE LAST 2 WEEKS LED TO EPS GUIDE CUT

Gofen & Glossberg Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) by 4.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gofen & Glossberg Llc sold 8,881 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 170,085 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.70 million, down from 178,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gofen & Glossberg Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.70% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $75.25. About 5.40 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 23/03/2018 – Four Qualcomm Board Members Received More Than 50% Support; 25/05/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP CASH TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET JUNE 8; 16/03/2018 – NEW: Qualcomm board is meeting now and discussing fate of former CEO, chairman and current board member Paul Jacobs, Dow Jones reports; Jacobs indicated interest to Qualcomm’s board about taking the firm private, sources told CNBC; 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS FIRST EVALUATED NON-HEADCOUNT EXPENSE REDUCTIONS, BUT CONCLUDED THAT A WORKFORCE REDUCTION IS NEEDED- SPOKESPERSON; 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm Introduces Industry’s First 5G NR Solution for Small Cells and Remote Radio Heads; 13/05/2018 – As one of the world’s largest telecom equipment makers, ZTE relied on U.S. companies such as Qualcomm and Intel for components; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm takeover by Broadcom stalled for US security probe; 27/05/2018 – SCMP News: Qualcomm to meet Chinese regulators in bid to clear US$44 billion NXP deal, sources sa; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Growth Depends on NXP Acquisition, Says Synovus Trust’s Morgan (Video); 13/04/2018 – QCOM: China’s delay could imperil Qualcomm deal for NXP Semicond

Since June 4, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $3.20 million activity. The insider Johnson Stephen L bought 5,000 shares worth $138,582. EBERWEIN ELISE R had bought 5,000 shares worth $138,820 on Tuesday, June 4. On Monday, August 5 EMBLER MICHAEL J bought $112,720 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) or 4,000 shares. The insider PARKER W DOUGLAS bought 50,000 shares worth $1.40 million. Shares for $138,820 were bought by KERR DEREK J. $714,973 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares were bought by CAHILL JOHN T.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jnba has invested 0.01% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa reported 14,676 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny holds 0.03% or 42,080 shares. Adage Cap Prns Limited Liability Company stated it has 565,970 shares. First Dallas Securities, a Texas-based fund reported 63,330 shares. Federated Pa has 4,836 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Csat Advisory Lp reported 2,640 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 130,414 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Royal London Asset Ltd has invested 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Moreover, Alphamark Advsr Ltd Llc has 0% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Tci Wealth Advsr reported 1,000 shares. Silver Point LP reported 51,589 shares. Teewinot Advisers Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 51,500 shares. Macquarie Grp Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Susquehanna International Gp Ltd Liability Partnership reported 2.89M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hgk Asset Management Inc reported 9,863 shares stake. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Leavell Inc holds 21,103 shares. 11.71 million were reported by D E Shaw And Communications Inc. Blackrock holds 0.24% or 95.58 million shares in its portfolio. Qci Asset Management Incorporated Ny reported 567 shares. Scotia Cap accumulated 78,718 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Wedgewood Prtnrs reported 0.31% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Evercore Wealth Limited Liability Company invested 0.06% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Csu Producer invested in 15,750 shares or 3.62% of the stock. Logan Capital reported 8,561 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.18% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 5,905 shares. Atwood And Palmer Inc invested in 4,750 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Norinchukin State Bank The holds 296,250 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. 209,668 are owned by First Long Island Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc, which manages about $3.51 billion and $2.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stryker (NYSE:SYK) by 4,900 shares to 11,799 shares, valued at $2.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 622 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,957 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

