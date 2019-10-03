Gofen & Glossberg Has Increased Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Holding By $355,824; Mexico Fund (MXF) Has 2.4 Sentiment

Mexico Fund Inc (MXF) investors sentiment increased to 2.4 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 1.85, from 0.55 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 12 hedge funds increased and opened new positions, while 5 decreased and sold their stakes in Mexico Fund Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 6.31 million shares, up from 5.72 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Mexico Fund Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 4 Increased: 6 New Position: 6.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc increased Abbott Laboratories (ABT) stake by 0.86% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gofen & Glossberg Llc acquired 4,236 shares as Abbott Laboratories (ABT)’s stock rose 10.62%. The Gofen & Glossberg Llc holds 498,755 shares with $41.95M value, up from 494,519 last quarter. Abbott Laboratories now has $140.56B valuation. The stock decreased 2.82% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $79.53. About 5.41 million shares traded or 20.52% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 03/04/2018 – Johnson Controls appoints Nancy Berce as chief information officer; 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Abbott India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 59C, EST. 58C; 19/03/2018 – Abbott’s MitraClip Therapy Receives National Reimbursement in Japan to Treat Patients with Mitral Regurgitation; 18/04/2018 – Homegrown Diabetes Monitor Leads Abbott’s Sales (Correct); 02/05/2018 – Abbott’s XIENCE Sierra™ Heart Stent Receives National Reimbursement in Japan to Treat People with Coronary Artery Disease; 15/05/2018 – AHL Adds Restaurant Brands, Buys More Abbott: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Abbott Labs: Investigational Tendyne Device for Mitral Valve Replacement Demonstrates Positive Outcomes in Global Study; 18/04/2018 – Abbott’s quarterly profit, sales beat Street estimates; 23/04/2018 – Sanquin Selects Abbott’s “Alinity(TM) S” Solution for Blood and Plasma Screening

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd holds 4% of its portfolio in The Mexico Fund, Inc. for 4.19 million shares. 1607 Capital Partners Llc owns 257,429 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Moreover, John G Ullman & Associates Inc has 0.04% invested in the company for 15,500 shares. The New York-based Lazard Asset Management Llc has invested 0.02% in the stock. Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 4,740 shares.

The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $12.83. About 17,079 shares traded. The Mexico Fund, Inc. (MXF) has 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “The Mexico Fund, Inc. Declares Distribution NYSE:MXF – GlobeNewswire” on June 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “The Mexico Fund, Inc. Pays Distribution NYSE:MXF – GlobeNewswire” published on April 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “The Mexico Fund, Inc. Announces Expense Limitation Arrangement – GlobeNewswire” on March 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Mexico ETFs – The Motley Fool” published on August 02, 2017 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Invest in Mexico With These 3 Top Funds – The Motley Fool” with publication date: May 05, 2018.

The Mexico Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo MÃ©xico, S.C. The company has market cap of $192.52 million. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. It currently has negative earnings. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc decreased Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) stake by 3,434 shares to 166,160 valued at $14.95M in 2019Q2. It also reduced 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) stake by 2,758 shares and now owns 161,057 shares. Danaher (NYSE:DHR) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Abbott Laboratories has $9400 highest and $9100 lowest target. $92.75’s average target is 16.62% above currents $79.53 stock price. Abbott Laboratories had 8 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 18 by Raymond James. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Thursday, June 13. Morgan Stanley maintained Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on Tuesday, July 16 with “Overweight” rating.