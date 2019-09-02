Gofen & Glossberg Holding in Tiffany (TIF) Has Cut as Shares Declined; Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lpco Com (MMP) Position Held by Groesbeck Investment Management Corp

Gofen & Glossberg Llc decreased its stake in Tiffany (TIF) by 8.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gofen & Glossberg Llc sold 5,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The institutional investor held 54,754 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.78 million, down from 60,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gofen & Glossberg Llc who had been investing in Tiffany for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $84.87. About 2.00M shares traded or 4.81% up from the average. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Tiffany & Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TIF); 06/04/2018 – Rathbone Brothers Adds Autodesk, Exits Tiffany: 13F; 12/03/2018 – French fashion designer Hubert de Givenchy designed Audrey Hepburn’s little black dress in “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.”; 16/03/2018 – In focus: trade concerns, U.S. politics, Tiffany earnings and JOLTS data; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co 4Q EPS 50c; 25/05/2018 – Luxury jeweler $TIF just had its best week ever! Is Tiffany’s shining rally set to continue?; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany’s profits were also hit by a charge related to recent changes in the U.S. tax code; 06/04/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – ALESSANDRO BOGLIOLO’S TOTAL COMPENSATION IN 2017 WAS ABOUT $14 MLN; BOGLIOLO ASSUMED RESPONSIBILITIES AS CEO ON OCT 2, 2017; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – EXCLUDING ALL CHARGES, QTRLY NET EARNINGS ROSE 15% TO $208 MLN, OR $1.67 PER DILUTED SHARE; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – MANAGEMENT REITERATES AND ELABORATES ON FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lpco Com (MMP) by 65.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp bought 6,559 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 16,547 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00 million, up from 9,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lpco Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $66.68. About 774,714 shares traded or 0.45% up from the average. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc, which manages about $3.51B and $2.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 37,078 shares to 494,410 shares, valued at $21.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) by 1,642 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,373 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD).

Analysts await Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 12.99% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.77 per share. TIF’s profit will be $106.00M for 24.39 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by Tiffany & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.32% negative EPS growth.

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp, which manages about $250.00 million and $131.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc Com Com (NASDAQ:MU) by 9,200 shares to 26,560 shares, valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

