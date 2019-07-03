Gofen & Glossberg Lowered Honeywell International (HON) Holding By $433,394; Macrogenics (MGNX) Sentiment Is 2.15

Macrogenics Inc (MGNX) investors sentiment increased to 2.15 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.58, from 1.57 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 88 institutional investors opened new or increased equity positions, while 41 sold and decreased stock positions in Macrogenics Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 40.11 million shares, up from 31.87 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Macrogenics Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 30 Increased: 52 New Position: 36.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc decreased Honeywell International (HON) stake by 1.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gofen & Glossberg Llc sold 2,743 shares as Honeywell International (HON)’s stock rose 11.82%. The Gofen & Glossberg Llc holds 183,834 shares with $29.22M value, down from 186,577 last quarter. Honeywell International now has $128.53 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $176.62. About 1.38M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Airlines With Powerful Connected Aircraft Analytics Package For Optimizing Flight Operations; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO SAYS AGGRESSIVELY LOOKING AT POTENTIAL M&A AND EXPECTS SOMETHING TO HAPPEN IN THE NEXT QUARTER OR TWO; SAYS HONEYWELL’S PREFERENCE IS BOLT-ON ACQUISITION ROUGHLY IN THE $3 BLN PRICE; 27/04/2018 – Global Terminal Automation Market 2018-2023 – Major Players Profiled Include ABB, Emerson Electric, Honeywell International and Schneider Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 32 RUPEES PER SHARE; 25/05/2018 – Thales eyes bolt-on M&A but not chasing scale of U.S. rivals; 23/05/2018 – Honeywell Introduces New Mobile Solutions To Help Retailers Improve Store Operations And Deliver A Seamless Shopping Experience; 13/04/2018 – The Seidel Diesel Group Becomes a Master Distributor of Honeywell Garrett® Turbochargers; 18/05/2018 – GS Acquisition Holdings CEO is Former Honeywell CEO David Cote; 31/05/2018 – Honeywell Expands GoDirect Flight With New Connected Service Offerings For Pilots, Dispatchers

Among 3 analysts covering Honeywell International (NYSE:HON), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Honeywell International had 6 analyst reports since January 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, April 22, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) earned “Market Perform” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, January 8. RBC Capital Markets upgraded the shares of HON in report on Friday, January 4 to “Outperform” rating.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc increased Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) stake by 39,139 shares to 236,455 valued at $15.37M in 2019Q1. It also upped Sherwin Williams (NYSE:SHW) stake by 15,650 shares and now owns 22,200 shares. Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM) was raised too.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Honeywell International Inc. (HON) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Honeywell To Release Second Quarter Financial Results And Hold Its Investor Conference Call On Thursday, July 18 – PRNewswire” published on June 21, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Honeywell Introduces New Enterprise Performance Management Software That Will Transform Business Operations – PRNewswire” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell And SmartSky Bring Unparalleled Connectivity To North American Airlines Using 5G Technologies – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, down 1.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.12 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.51 billion for 21.23 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $783,951 activity. Deily Linnet F also sold $629,808 worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on Wednesday, February 6. Paz George sold $154,143 worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 35,979 are held by Motco. First Tru Advsr L P, Illinois-based fund reported 349,980 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv holds 17 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership reported 0% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Raymond James Tru Na invested 0.62% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Smith Salley And Associate has 1.19% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 46,503 shares. Baxter Bros Inc holds 41,032 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers L P, California-based fund reported 1,697 shares. 13,966 were accumulated by Roundview Capital Limited Liability Corp. Haverford Tru has 382,655 shares for 1.13% of their portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Liability Corp has 1.91% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 179,807 were reported by Advisory Research. Bainco Investors has invested 2.31% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Farmers Natl Bank has invested 1.16% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Fisher Asset Management Lc reported 133,821 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $258,567 activity.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab holds 2.03% of its portfolio in MacroGenics, Inc. for 967,186 shares. Bb Biotech Ag owns 3.40 million shares or 1.54% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hood River Capital Management Llc has 1.31% invested in the company for 1.44 million shares. The New York-based 683 Capital Management Llc has invested 0.79% in the stock. Opus Point Partners Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 30,075 shares.

MacroGenics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $794.80 million. The companyÂ’s advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops Enoblituzumab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial as monotherapy in multiple solid tumor types, as well as in combination therapy with either an anti-PD-1 antibody or an anti-CTLA-4 antibody; Flotetuzumab, a DART molecule that targets CD123 and CD3; MGD007, a DART molecule, which targets glycoprotein A33 and CD3; Duvortuxizumab, a DART molecule that targets both CD19 and CD3; MGD009, a molecule in its B7-H3 franchise; MGA012, a monoclonal antibody, which targets PD-1; MGD013, a DART molecule that enables the co-blockade with a single recombinant agent of two immune checkpoint molecules; and MGC018, a B7-H3 antibody-drug conjugate.

More notable recent MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MacroGenics: Updating The Investment Thesis – Seeking Alpha” on June 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: ASCO Presentations From Roche, Celgene & More, Edwards Recommends Rejection Of Mini-Tender Offer – Benzinga” published on June 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is MacroGenics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MGNX) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Provention Bio up 176% premarket on potential of teplizumab to delay diabetes – Seeking Alpha” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Healthcare Investor Brad Loncar Breaks Down ASCO 2019’s Winners and Losers – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Analysts await MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.96 EPS, up 6.80% or $0.07 from last year’s $-1.03 per share. After $-0.99 actual EPS reported by MacroGenics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.03% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 2.95% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $16.78. About 455,717 shares traded. MacroGenics, Inc. (MGNX) has declined 24.64% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MGNX News: 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor…; 08/05/2018 – NEON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT TREATED IN CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING PERSONAL CANCER VACCINE NEO-PV-01 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) AND CHEMOTHERAPY; 24/03/2018 – ImmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD II Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Societ; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC; 14/03/2018 – MACROGENICS INC MGNX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $18; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 07/05/2018 – MacroGenics Provides Update on Corporate Progress and 1st Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 10/05/2018 – AGC Biologics enters into Commercial Supply Agreement with MacroGenics