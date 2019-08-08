Gofen & Glossberg Has Upped Its Home Depot (HD) Stake; Keybank National Association Lowered Its Masimo (MASI) Position as Market Valuation Rose

Keybank National Association decreased its stake in Masimo Corp (MASI) by 43.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association sold 8,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.23% . The institutional investor held 10,680 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48M, down from 18,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in Masimo Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $152.01. About 28,131 shares traded. Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) has risen 62.41% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MASI News: 10/04/2018 – Masimo Announces CE Marking of Rad-97™ Pulse CO-Oximeter® with Integrated NomoLine™ Capnography; 09/03/2018 – Masimo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – MASIMO 1Q ADJ EPS 75C; 07/05/2018 – Masimo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 Masimo Announces Replica™; 21/05/2018 – Women’s Tennis Association to Use Masimo MightySat™ Fingertip Pulse Oximeters to Advance Player Health and Performance; 10/04/2018 – MASIMO CORP – CONTINUOUS OXYGENATION AND VENTILATION MONITORING WITH UPGRADEABLE RAINBOW PARAMETERS IN A COMPACT, STANDALONE DEVICE; 06/03/2018 – Masimo Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – MASIMO REPORTS CE MARKING OF RAD-97™ PULSE CO-OXIMETER® WITH IN; 10/04/2018 – Masimo Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8

Gofen & Glossberg Llc increased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 2.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gofen & Glossberg Llc bought 2,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 82,543 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.84 million, up from 80,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gofen & Glossberg Llc who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $209.61. About 414,275 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc, which manages about $3.51B and $2.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing (NYSE:BA) by 31,183 shares to 178,196 shares, valued at $67.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) by 3,501 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,321 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Contravisory Management reported 132 shares. Windward Mgmt Ca owns 11,607 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Bryn Mawr Tru reported 53,879 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Water Island Cap Ltd invested in 26,790 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Cibc owns 241,188 shares. Godshalk Welsh Capital Mgmt invested in 9,082 shares or 1.67% of the stock. Hanson Doremus Investment Mgmt invested in 824 shares. California State Teachers Retirement owns 2.04 million shares. 19,461 are held by Webster Natl Bank N A. Symphony Asset Management Llc reported 3,973 shares. Moreover, Wafra Inc has 1.03% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Pinnacle Associates Ltd holds 0.63% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 144,237 shares. Page Arthur B stated it has 18,267 shares or 2.93% of all its holdings. Moreover, Markel Corp has 2.96% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 96,530 were reported by Cadinha And Com Ltd Liability Com.

Keybank National Association, which manages about $16.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 25,295 shares to 80,102 shares, valued at $12.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 3,434 shares in the quarter, for a total of 396,541 shares, and has risen its stake in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA).